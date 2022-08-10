The Ferrari Hypercar returned to the track at Imola to continue the test program, after having carried out the first Shakedown at Fiorano at the beginning of July.

The brand new Maranello prototype is weaned by the men of the Prancing Horse in collaboration with the AF Corse team, which next year will manage it for the 2023 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

On the home track the car had been running for a few days putting together the first data which were then carefully analyzed by the technicians and official drivers, struggling with many new features to discover.

Even at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari, on a sunny day, the LMH showed up in camouflage livery so as not to reveal too much its lines and shapes, but there was an important new curiosity.

For the first time the vehicle has … opened its eyes, showing how the front headlights are, positioned in the lower part of the nose on the sides of the air intake, above which the position lights inspired by the Ferrari Daytona SP3 were already visible .

Among the various photos and videos circulating on social networks, images of the prototype stopped at the variant of the ‘Mineral Waters’ and then loaded on the tow truck have also appeared.

According to the news gathered by Motorsport.com, it was not a technical problem, but a scheduled stop to try some things over short distances.

So everything under control for Ferrari in this long path that will lead to the five-year homologation and the debut in the championship and the 24h of Le Mans to give the assault to absolute success after 50 years.