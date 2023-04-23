From the theoretical study and virtual simulations, from the wind tunnel to the processing made possible with the Maranello simulator and the track tests, the path that leads to the definition of the aerodynamics of a racing car like the Ferrari 499P is a complex team effort.

A commitment that lasted over 22 months and 3,000 hours of testing “between calculations, tests in tunnels, in full scale and on the track” explains Stefano Carmassi, Endurance Race Cars Program and Technical Manager.

Physics

A fascinating and complex path, the one followed by the Ferrari technicians, which was structured around three key points.

“The concept behind the aerodynamic concept of the 499P – Carmassi articulates – was to obtain a car that had coherent, accessible and versatile performance”.

Three decisive factors for making performance repeatable, predictable and adaptable to all the different types of circuits of the world endurance championship.

For Mauro Barbieri, Endurance Race Cars Performance Simulation and Regulation Manager, aerodynamics is one of the determining factors for guaranteeing a high level of performance in modern racing cars. A mysterious world, for some, yet fascinating for all the developments that are connected to it.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“Aerodynamics is the science that studies the interaction between the air and the car”, begins Barbieri. “In practical terms, the air is used to try to generate forces that help the car to have more grip, and therefore to have more speed when cornering”.

Given the limits imposed by the technical regulations of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, the engineers have a twofold objective: to minimize the force resisting forward movement, and to maximize aerodynamic load.

To arrive at the best result, both the study done in the tunnel and the one with CFD – Computational Fluid Dynamics count. Thanks to the data obtained from these studies, the element on which to intervene on the track has been identified to optimize the performance of the car.

The regulation, in fact, allows the use of what is defined as an Adjustable Aerodynamic Device which Barbieri illustrates in detail.

“It is a component that is adjusted to modify the load and, consequently, to distribute the same between the front and rear. On our 499P this lever is represented by the rear wing”.

Ferrari 499P LMH Photo by: Ferrari

Simulator

The development path exploits the potential of electronic tools and, in particular, of the Maranello simulator.

“The Sim allows us to go into more detail than the off-line simulations – analyzes Barbieri – Furthermore, the feedback and opinions of the pilots are essential to understand the areas for improvement and to understand which is the best way to solve the problems and improve the performance of the car. A job, the one carried out in the simulator, which is organized in parallel with the commitment in the wind tunnel”.

“The development on the simulator was coordinated with the aerodynamic group so that each tunnel session was followed by one on the simulator”.

A way of working that allows you to verify whether each evolutionary step is determining the expected results.

Ferrari 499P LMH Photo by: Ferrari

Opposite poles

The FIA ​​WEC 2020 calendar includes seven appointments on tracks with very different characteristics. Le Mans and Monza are synonymous with speed, while other tracks are characterized by lower hourly averages.

“Two circuits are poles apart. At Le Mans everything is based on the speed reached in the long straights, therefore a low downforce configuration with the least possible resistance must be sought. The opposite case is Bahrain, a track with few straights which subjects the tires to high stress where we look for maximum load in order to improve the lap time”.