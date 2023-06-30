The Autodromo Nazionale di Monza awaits the 499Ps for the fifth act of the FIA ​​WEC 2023 on the weekend of 9 July, when the public will be able to once again admire the Prancing Horse cars in the top class of endurance racing half a century after the last appearance of the Maranello prototypes on the 5.793 kilometers of the Brianza track.

Built in 110 days in the park of Villa Reale in Monza, the Autodromo Nazionale was inaugurated in 1922, becoming over the years the most famous circuit in Italy. Since the very beginning, the Lombard facility, which is located a few kilometers from Milan, has hosted various endurance events.

The golden age dates back to the Second World War when the 1000 Kilometers was born, a race that attracted the strongest manufacturers and drivers. The audacity of the drivers and the reliability of the cars, to be tested in a long race characterized by very high speeds, were the main attractions.

The Ferrari story at Monza Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari obtained five victories at the 1000 Kilometers of Monza including the one at the first edition, in 1965, when at the checkered flag the 275 P2 driven by Mike Parkes and Jean Guichet celebrated the placement conquered after 4 hours 56’08” of a challenge completed at the average speed of 202.611 km/h.

A race entered in the Annals also for the fastest lap set by John Surtees (2’47”2) with the Ferrari 330 P2, at an average of 215.311 km/h.

The next two editions, like the inaugural one, were held using the 10 km long track which combined the road layout and the High Speed ​​loop.

The Ferrari story at Monza Photo by: Ferrari

In 1966 John Surtees and Mike Parkes toasted to victory with the Ferrari 330 P3 in 6 hours 9’11”6, at an average speed of 165.939 km/h, in the race which once again saw the author of the best time (3’26” 7) the British pilot born in 1934.

While in 1967 Lorenzo Bandini and Chris Amon took the top step of the podium with the Ferrari 330 P4 at the end of a race that lasted 5 hours 7’43”, conducted at an average of 196.934 km/h, in which the Italian driver signed the best time in 2’55”8.

Ferrari also wrote its name in the roll of honor in 1972-73 – on the 5.750 km track – with the last prototype entered in the top class of endurance, the 312 PB, before returning to the current season.

The victories came respectively with Jacky Ickx and Clay Regazzoni in 5 hours 52’05”6, at an average speed of 170.494 km/h, in the 1972 edition which ended with the fastest lap set by Ronnie Peterson (1’46”1).

The Ferrari story at Monza Photo by: Ferrari

A year later Ickx and Brian Redman conceded an encore in a 1000 kilometer race lasting 174 laps, completed in 4 hours 7’34”4, at an average speed of 242.473 km/h.

In recent years the Autodromo Nazionale has returned to the spotlight with the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship. After hosting the Prologue in 2017, the Italian facility has been home to the 6 Hours of Monza since 2021, which is run on the 5.793 km road track and 11 bends.

In 2022 the 488 GTE of the Prancing Horse finished second and third, in LMGTE Pro, with Antonio Fuoco and Daniel Serra, and Alessandro Pier Guidi paired with James Calado; the Italian-British couple was second in 2021.