Great coup for Ferrari, which signed the very young Lilou Wadoux as a Competizioni GT driver.
The 21-year-old Frenchwoman is one of the great promises of the motoring world and last year she made her debut in the FIA World Endurance Championship with the Oreca LMP2 of the Richard Mille Racing team, immediately showing excellent qualities.
Performance with the 07-Gibson shared with …Read more
#WEC #Ferrari #hires #Lilou #Wadoux #race #GTE
Neymar, ‘the biggest failure in football history’: fierce criticism of the Brazilian
After PSG's defeat against Rennes, Neymar was one of the greats pointed out by the French press, who qualified him...
Leave a Reply