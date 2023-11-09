The 2023 season of the World Endurance Championship has just ended and for Ferrari it will go down in history thanks to the sensational triumph – 50 years after the last one – at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the 499P LMh, yet the Prancing Horse still had important things to be fixed for next season.

One of these is linked to the renewals of some LMh pilots expiring and among these there was also Nicklas Nielsen. The Danish driver and Ferrari renewed their agreement today, so the driver born in 1997 will continue to race with the 499P.

In the press release released in the early afternoon today by Ferrari, the duration of the agreement which will unite the parties for at least another year was not announced.

During 2023, Nielsen raced in the WEC at the wheel of the Ferrari 499P LMh number 50, sharing it with Antonio Fuoco (author of the pole position at the 24 Hours of Le Mans) and Miguel Molina.

Also during this season he also competed with the 296 GT3 of the AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors team in the GT World Challenge Europe – Endurance Cup, gaining the satisfaction of winning the race in Barcelona together with Alessio Rovera and Robert Shwartzman, without counting the races completed with the 488 GT3 Evo in the European Le Mans Series.

Photo by: Ferrari #50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen

For Nielsen and Ferrari this renewal is also very important from a symbolic point of view, as well as a performance one. The Dane is in fact a product of the Ferrari Challenge, won among other things in 2018 (the Pirelli Europe Trophy). Therefore, the clear demonstration of how the single-make brand has also worked well in the creation of talented drivers, who can therefore be introduced into the Prancing Horse’s endurance programs.

“I am very happy to have renewed the contract with Ferrari, I believe we have had excellent seasons together, particularly this year with the Hypercar, and I look forward to continuing this journey by continuing the development of the 499P ahead of the 2024 season ” comments Nielsen.

Antonello Coletta, director of the Endurance and Corse Clienti section of Ferrari, added: “Nicklas is a fast, young driver who grew up in the Ferrari family where, following his victory in the single-make series, he won at least one international title in every season until 2022 , before finishing third this year in the FIA ​​WEC Drivers’ standings. The renewal of his contract makes us proud.”