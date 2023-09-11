The 6h of Fuji goes down as probably the most difficult weekend for Ferrari since it competed with its 499P in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

In Japan there was a first negative… for the men from Maranello and AF Corse: it had never happened in this debut year that the LMH Rossa failed to get on the podium, even worse by suffering the shame of lapping by Toyota’s rivals, who completed the job by winning the Constructors’ World Championship with one race to spare.

It was clear from the start that the 499Ps would suffer on the Land of the Rising Sun, a track that did not have a favorable design for the Reds who also had to deal with a Balance of Performance of reduced power and heavy weight which put further stress on the Michelin covers, as the leaders of the Emilian team themselves highlighted already on Friday.

Furthermore, the impossibility of carrying out tests in the Far East before put a strain on the crews made up of Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen (#50), and Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi (#51), together to their technicians, in finding the right solution to try to limit the damage in the race, which ended sadly in fourth and fifth place.

The much hoped for rain did not arrive and after a combative start the Ferraris saw the Toyotas and even the Porsche #6 move away, once again suffering too high tire degradation which could not be resolved even by trying the card of mounting the mediums on a side at the first pit stop, keeping the hard ones on the other, in what was defined by the men from Maranello “a search for creative and alternative strategies which, however, did not allow us to obtain the points necessary to keep our hopes for the Constructors’ title alive, knowing that we had made the most of all the potential granted to the car”as the official note states.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“The start was very good and so was the first stint. I managed to get into second position already at the first corner and I maintained a positive approach trying to control the pace. Unfortunately we chose the wrong tires trying to take risks on the strategy, but not he paid and suffered a lot in the second part”, explained Molina once he got out of his car.

“Returning to the strategy initially thought, the pace wasn’t bad, but fitting the mediums on the left put me in difficulty with grip. It seemed like a good option, but it wasn’t. Nicklas and Antonio did very well and we brought the best possible result at home.”

“We are learning a lot this year and all of this is part of it, we work a lot on the simulator in Maranello, but some things are only discovered by actually racing. We need to stay positive and continue improving.”

When there were about a couple of hours left to go, the Toyotas were also lapped, something that could already be seen in Monza and which Ferrari had avoided thanks to the Safety Car called into action at the end, but which was not the case at Fuji. arrived by exposing a situation to be sent to the archive as soon as possible, trying to take inspiration from what we saw to grow in the future.

“Miguel made a great start and we tried to stay with the leaders and hold on, but we weren’t fast enough. From our point of view we did our best as a team, now we have to analyze all the data to best face Bahrain”, underlines Fuoco.

Nielsen adds: “I had a good double stint. We didn’t think we could fight for the win and, given how the race developed, fourth and fifth place were the best the team could achieve today.”

In terms of the fight for the title, if the Constructors’ title is now on Toyota’s board, the Drivers’ title remains mathematically still achievable for the #51 trio, but it will take a miracle in Sakhir for this to actually happen.

“As already happened in Monza, we struggled, particularly in the sectors where power was needed, but we still keep our hopes alive for the Drivers’ title, even if it will be very complicated,” admits Pier Guidi.

Giovinazzi echoes him: “It was a very difficult weekend, perhaps the most difficult of the year as confirmed by the fact that we didn’t manage to get on the podium. We must study everything carefully and try to return stronger to Bahrain. The chances for the Drivers’ title are extremely limited but we will try anyway.” Calado concludes: “I’m happy with my performance even if the result doesn’t live up to our expectations, which is a shame. I managed the tires in the early stages to be more effective at the end, but the others were faster and the weight difference made itself felt.”

Engineer Ferdinando Cannizzo, responsible for the Endurance programs, does not hide his disappointment: “What we saw in Monza was repeated here at Fuji and it was not easy to identify a strategy that could give us the chance to fight at least for the podium. We regret not being able to keep interest in the Constructors’ championship alive until the last race.”

Antonello Coletta, Head of the Endurance and Corse Clienti programs, also makes things clear for the future: “We wanted the podium here at Fuji, but we achieved the best possible result. We are aware that in Bahrain things could develop in a similar way to what we saw in Monza and here in Japan. Unfortunately, after the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the parameters changed and, with them, the possibility of fighting for titles.”

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

After the race there was the usual round table with journalists – including Motorsport.com – which saw Eng. Giuliano Salvi explain better how a very tough day was faced by looking for a way to make the situation less difficult through the tire strategy.

“We finished third as a team and the ones who surprised us were the Porsches, because seeing the data we were clearly expecting the Toyotas in front, but the 963s were also very strong with all four cars,” he says.

“In the end the gap was no worse than Monza if we look at the performances, after Le Mans things changed and we expected to suffer in the same way. The approach was conservative with the tires because we had never come here and we didn’t know the track was good. We didn’t even have a clean session to understand the situation well, so we knew we were a step behind Toyota.”

“For the first stint I think that using the hard tires was the right choice, what put us in difficulty was the switch to medium, which we didn’t know exactly how they would perform on a track with more rubber than the Free Practice. The temperatures were also different and when you start conservatively you discover everything along the way, so it’s tough. The Cadillac also started with the mediums and collapsed in the double stint.”

On the other hand, Kamui Kobayashi with the Toyota #7 was the driver with the best average lap time of 1’31″481 and the record of 1’30″780, while Fuoco with the 499P #50 had an average of +0″3, with his crew colleagues and #51 recording averages over 0″5 behind the Japanese.

Beyond the different tire compounds fitted which have different performance on each car, it is clear how much Ferrari suffered by trying to mix the cards with the tyres, which in the end proved to be more useful for collecting data as Salvi observes.

“We first tried using a mix of medium and hard tires, then four mediums on one car at the end of the second stint and this didn’t pay off because it was slower than the other.”

“Basically we carried out a test with the tires during the race, starting conservatively with one car and aggressive with the other, but at that moment it was probably too early and in the end we tried to put things back in order, but all of this obviously that wasn’t the only reason we were slower than the Toyotas.”

Additional information by Rachit Tukhral