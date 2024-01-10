Ferrari will continue its adventure in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship with the same drivers from last season also for 2024.

In the second year of competitions in the Hypercar Class for the 499Ps prepared in collaboration with AF Corse, the Maranello company has wisely chosen to continue the path undertaken among the prototypes in 2023 which saw it achieve podiums, Pole Positions and the prestigious victory at 24h of Le Mans.

At the wheel of the #51 red car that won on the Circuit de la Sarthe last June, the heroes of that weekend will remain, Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi, while on the #50 we will still see Antonio Fuoco, Nicklas Nielsen and Miguel Molina .

No surprise, therefore, with Pier Guidi and Fuoco themselves already present as the first drivers in the WEC entry list published at the end of November, and the subsequent contract renewals announced for Nielsen and Calado.

Photo by: Andy Chan #51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

“The choice to confirm for the 2024 FIA WEC season the drivers who competed last year with the 499P of the Ferrari – AF Corse team is a sign of continuity”, underlines the Head of Endurance Racing, Antonello Coletta.

“In 2023, with these crews, in their first experience in the top class of the world championship, we achieved notable results, among which the victory at Le Mans stands out, and the six overall podiums in seven races, which allowed us to conclude the year with a excellent second place among the Manufacturers.”

“Together we have gained experience, continuing to develop our car and demonstrate its potential. From this basis we look with optimism to the now imminent 2024 season, renewing our trust in our drivers”.

Finally, as regards the 499P entered privately with #83 by AF Corse, communications in this regard will be up to the Piacenza team, which has already confirmed Robert Kubica as first driver.

The candidates for the other two positions, as has been rumored for some time, could be Yifei Ye – just hired as an official Ferrari driver – and Robert Shwartzman, who had the opportunity to test the 499P in the WEC Rookie Tests at the end of last year.