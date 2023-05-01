The 6h of Spa-Francorchamps was not only excellent for Ferrari, as they conquered the third podium in a row with the 499P in the 2023 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

For the first time this year, the LMGTE PRO 2021-2022 Champions, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, have managed to bring home a trophy, who together with Antonio Giovinazzi experienced a rather difficult and uphill start.

First the Englishman’s accident at Sebring which forced AF Corse to replace the chassis of the #51 Red, then the Piedmontese’s mistake in the race when he collided with a GTE during the lapping and they got in the way at Portimao also the problems with the brakes due to the brake-by-wire failure when the Apulian got into the car.

In short, everything and more in this unfortunate chapter that Spa could have had further phases, given that the damage to a rim with consequent loss of tire pressure forced the car to an emergency stop, however running into the pit- lane closed as there is a Full Course Yellow phase on the track.

This forced the 499P #51 to stop again shortly after, while the entry of the last Safety Car (due to the accident of the sister car #50) denied it the possibility of making the last driver change. When Calado got into the car for the last two hours, he had blood in his eyes and starting to push like hell he climbed up second after second to the Porsche of Frédéric Makowiecki.

The Frenchman was unable to repel the Ferrari driver’s assault as his 963 was in total tire crisis, and on the last lap of the race the fateful and decisive overtaking took place which gave Maranello and his trio joy.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“I’m really happy with the result, the first podium with our Le Mans Hypercar, which represents a step forward in the right direction – says Calado – We worked a lot before this race to improve and be ready at Spa”.

“We were a bit unlucky during the race, but we got back up, continuing to push and reduce the disadvantage with the one in front of us. I’m sorry for my team-mates in the 499P #50 because as a team we could have achieved an even better result”.

A smile reappears after a long time on Pier Guidi’s face: “Finally a podium has arrived after so much bad luck in the first two races, it was also needed for morale. The race was good. Unfortunately, the Safety Car went out twice when we should have made the pit-stop, and twice we had to make an ’emergency pit-stop’, which cost us time. Then James did a great stint in the final, closed the gap to the Porsche and we got on the podium.

For Giovinazzi it is the first satisfaction since he moved to the LMH program: “To be back on the podium after a long time is a great emotion. It was a complicated race, but in the end both James and Alessandro did an outstanding job: I’m very happy for the whole team.”

Now below with the 24h of Le Mans, another great appointment for the Prancing Horse that will need to be prepared in a way, aware that the challenge will not be easy against a Toyota always in front.

“We know that Toyota will be favourites, but we will try to do the best possible job and we will play all our cards – underlines Pier Guidi – The race is long and many factors, starting from reliability, can be essential. The desire is to make a great result”.

#50 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco Photo by: Eurosport

On the other side of the pits, there is instead great bitterness for the withdrawal of the #50 due to the mistake made by Antonio Fuoco, betrayed by the cold tires as soon as he came out of the pits, blurring another potential podium for himself, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen.

“The race didn’t finish as we hoped. We are improving, working a lot, and here at Spa we have shown that we have an excellent pace, even though we need to continue to gain experience in this category”, declared Molina.

“Antonio could do nothing to avoid the situation that occurred when he returned to the track: with cold tyres, in weather conditions like today’s at Spa, it’s really very difficult to manage the car.”

“Antonio must stay calm and together we will look ahead, already thinking about the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which is the most awaited race of the year, where I am sure we can get a good result”.

Nielsen adds: “The conditions were really crazy, especially at the beginning when we made the first stop on dry tyres. I really struggled to get them up to temperature, but we managed to reach a great position thanks to a 499P really strong this weekend.”

“A good result could have been achieved with both cars, but for us the important thing is that Antonio is well and hasn’t sustained any injuries. I hope that at this point the tire warming rule will be rethought for the future, obviously it wasn’t the kind of racing we wanted before Le Mans, but we will come back stronger by working on the many data and information we have gathered in these three events. The package is competitive and we just have to put it all together.”