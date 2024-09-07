Inaugurated in 1965, the track, which measures 4.563 kilometres and includes 16 corners, has hosted a world championship race since the birth of the FIA ​​WEC – in 2012 – with the exception of 2021.

During this period, Ferrari has achieved six class victories – the last in 2023 with the 488 GTE number 54 – while in the previous decades it was the circuit, which is located a short distance from the city of Gotemba, that hosted the first overall success of the Prancing Horse in Japan: it was signed by the 512 S at the 200 Miglia in 1970.

In the early 1960s, the track project included the construction of an American-style facility, an oval “superspeedway” made up of two straights connected by banked curves, which was then modified to lead to the inauguration of the Fuji International Speedway in 1965.

Ferrari History at Fuji Photo by: Ferrari

Since its inauguration, the track has hosted races of particular importance, many of which were reserved for sports cars and prototypes.

Among the most famous races, the 1000 Miles of Fuji stands out, which was held between 1967 and the early nineties of the last century.

Equally well-known and important was the Fuji 200 Miles, an invitational race held at the end of the racing season, in which Ferrari achieved its first ever victory in Japan.

This historic result was achieved in 1970 by the 512 S of Scuderia Picchio Rosso driven by Gianpiero Moretti and Corrado Manfredini.

Ferrari History at Fuji Photo by: Ferrari

This Group 5 prototype, designed in the second half of 1969 and built in a total of 25 examples, was equipped with a 4,993.53 cc, 550 hp V12 engine; in the 1970 season the 512 S obtained other notable placings including success at the 12 Hours of Sebring with Ignazio Giunti, Nino Vaccarella and Mario Andretti, and several podium finishes including those at the 24 Hours of Daytona on the car’s debut (Mario Andretti, Arturo Merzario and Jacky Ickx finished third) and at the Monza 1000 Kilometers with Giunti, Vaccarella and Chris Amon.

In more recent years, between 2012 and 2023, Ferrari has archived six class wins at Fuji. The first two were scored by Toni Vilander and Gianmaria Bruni with the 458 Italia GTE, in 2014 and 2015, in LMGTE Pro.

Furthermore, in the FIA ​​WEC, the 488 GTE’s victories in 2017 stand out – with Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, in LMGTE Pro – and with Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci and Miguel Molina, in LMGTE Am.

In 2022, Pier Guidi and Calado won again in LMGTE Pro and in 2023 the trio formed by Flohr, Castellacci and Davide Rigon, who won the 6 Hours of Fuji in LMGTE Am with the Ferrari entered by AF Corse.