It’s an atrocious joke that Ferrari suffers at the end of the Qualifying valid for defining the starting grid of the 6h of Spa-Francorchamps, where, between bitterness and disappointment, however, other certainties and more than positive aspects emerge on the 499P.

The third event of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship in the Ardennes offered endless emotions in the Friday afternoon timed practice, starting with the KO of Brendon Hartley’s Toyota, which ended up in a wall at the Raidillon in the first lap coming out of the pits, probably betrayed from cold tires.

At this point the 499Ps found themselves with only Kamui Kobayashi as opponent at the wheel of the GR010 Hybrid #7 and the Japanese first overtook the Red #50 of a perky Miguel Molina by a whisker, then found himself at the end of the session with a primacy returned ex officio by the judges when he seemed by now relegated to second place.

This is because the last lap with which Antonio Giovinazzi had managed to snatch the primacy from him was canceled by the race directors, who found that the Apulian in the #51 had broken the track limits, thus annulling the best time obtained he had already made the AF Corse pits scream with joy and celebrate.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“Qualifying, as often happens in Spa, looked like a ‘roller coaster’ ride. I think I did an excellent lap in the last attempt, but unfortunately I ended up on the gravel and lost time: I didn’t gain anything in terms of time, and instead I lost Pole”, commented Giovinazzi, who therefore finds himself third at +0 “161 with the Cavallino LMH shared with Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado.

“In any case, we finish qualifying second and third, which is very positive for Ferrari, and we are preparing to have a good race on Saturday. If we had had a ‘clean’ session, without interruptions, it would have been better, but we have to be happy to have virtually put the car on Pole”.

“The lap time was there, but these are the rules and we have to accept them. The 6h will be a long race with the usual unknown factor linked to the weather. Let’s hope for a problem-free race, I’m sure we can get a good result”.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

His colleague Molina also has grounds for recrimination, having found traffic on the lap in which he had managed to improve the first two sectors and was flying towards the supremacy, adding also the big risk he ran out of the ‘Paul Frère’ corner putting two wheels on the gravel under full acceleration.

“I think we could have achieved pole today, but I found traffic in the last two sectors and didn’t have the chance to go all the way. In any case, I’m satisfied with the car and my performance in qualifying. The team did an amazing job again. We are learning a lot, as I keep repeating, and we are doing an excellent job”, comments the Spaniard, who thanks to the penalty imposed on Giovinazzi climbs to second place with the #50 shared with Antonio Fuoco and Nicklas Nielsen.

“I’m very happy with Friday’s performance, but we have to keep in mind that the race will take place on Saturday, when important points will be up for grabs for the standings. We’re working to get closer to Toyota and in 6h we’ll be able to have an answer to that effect, in the meantime, let’s continue to move forward”.

“At Spa you never know what can happen with the weather, so even if we expect a dry race, you can never be sure how this factor will develop. With my teammates we will push to get a great result” .

Molina also commented on Hartley’s exit due to cold tyres; the ban on pre-heating the tires continues to cause a lot of discussion throughout the paddock and another illustrious victim of this choice has arrived in Belgium.

“It was a really difficult session, we knew that when the temperature is low we struggle with cold tyres, you have to be very careful on the lap out of the pits and then gradually climb with the temperature, being very careful. It’s quite tough. but in the end it’s the same thing for everyone”.

“The fact that Hartley crashed confirms the difficulties, but from the first moment we tried these tires we knew it. It’s part of the game again, so everyone has to manage the situation in the best way and we are trying to do it.”

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P – Hybrid: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: Paul Foster

As mentioned, the mockery of Qualifying opens up new scenarios for Ferrari. The first is driven by the (new) awareness of having a very fast and competitive 499P over one lap, something that was already appreciated at Sebring, but not at Portimao.

The second, on the other hand, is linked to what the men from Maranello have lacked for now, namely the race pace. In endurance, a Pole Position has a relative value (all in all, in Spa it can allow you to escape and avoid the chaos of Eau Rouge/Raidillon), while the pace over the hours that you have to face is very important.

Even the top management of the team are well aware of this, who accept an inevitable penalty that makes the Pole number two dream of the year fade away (the unequivocal fact that Giovinazzi went well beyond the fateful white line, even if the gravel taken certainly did not earned) by following – rightly – the regulations, with the hope that the Belgian 6h will be able to give some positive feedback in the race against the Toyotas, points of reference for everyone.

“We are very satisfied with the performance of our cars in Pualifica, despite the lost Pole due to the cancellation of Giovinazzi’s time. These are the rules, you have to accept them”, underlines Antonello Coletta, Head of GT Sports Activities.

“We have shown that we are competitive with both 499Ps and this confirms the excellent start to the season for a very young project like ours. The race will be long, the outcome difficult to predict also due to the uncertainty of the weather, but we will try to possible to bring home another important result”.

Ferdinando Cannizzo, Head of the Endurance program, adds: “The result of the Qualifying makes us very happy, even if it is a bit difficult to hide the disappointment for the time canceled for the #51 and for the lap that the #50 had to abort for the traffic”.

“However, this result doesn’t allow us to divert our attention from Saturday’s race, which we know we need to prepare very carefully in order to consolidate our position in the standings”.