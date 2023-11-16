Time to take stock at Ferrari for the first season since entering the premier class of the WEC. In its debut season, the Maranello company celebrated the historic victory at the Centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and second place in the World Championship, first among the newly entered manufacturers. Yet, the second half of the championship leaves a bitter aftertaste in the mouth of the Cavallino, whose victory at Le Mans had increased its ambitions. According to Antonello Coletta, head of GT Sporting Activities, Ferrari’s results in the second half of the year were conditioned by some external factors.

A championship in three phases

Antonello Coletta commented on the first season of the Ferrari 499P at the Mugello World Finals, a few days ahead of the final 8 hours of Bahrain: “The season must be analyzed as a whole. There were three important phases during the championship. The first is the pre-Le Mans one, where a little we were all taking measurements and discovering the cars we had, except Toyota which had already been present for a long time and Peugeot which had debuted the previous season. There has been an evolution that I believe has made everyone grow a little, knowing our product better and developing its potential”.

“We arrived at Le Mans which I think it was one of the most beautiful editions of recent years and not because we won”, Coletta continues. “He saw at least one of the cars from all the participating manufacturers in his head. With less than two hours to go we were separated from Toyota by 8 seconds. I think it was a very balanced race with many changes in the weather, numerous accidents and neutralizations.” The third phase of the 2023 championship began with the following 6 hours of Monza, characterized by a review of the Balance of Performance. An event that Ferrari’s number one does not fail to underline: “After that race there [Le Mans] something has changed which has meant that the values ​​on the pitch have also changed.”

BoP under review

In his comments Antonello Coletta never expressly mentions the Balance of Performance, in compliance with the regulation which prohibits team representatives from expressing themselves on the subject and possibly influencing the decisions of the organizers. The reference, however, is clear: “We would have liked to win many more races. Honestly, we would have liked to win in Monza. However, making the best car or having the best team and drivers is not enough. Unfortunately, in order for the machine values ​​to be expressed, something else is also needed. After Le Mans this never happened. Winning is really complicated. At Fuji we saw the difference between us and other cars that we beat with a certain ease in the first part of the championship, including Le Mans.”

The Balance of Performance at the 24 hours of Le Mans saw Ferrari 16 kg lighter than Toyota, from which however it suffered a power delay of 3 kW, values ​​which on a 5 kilometer track correspond on average to 1 tenth of an advantage in favor of of the Reds. At the 6 hours of Fuji, however, the 499P ran with a minimum weight of 4 kg less than the GR010, whose power advantage was also 9 kW, for an estimated balance of 2 tenths in favor of Toyota. Similar dynamics occurred in the comparison with Porsche. Ferrari’s excess weight went from 16kg in Le Mans to 22kg in Fuji, with a power lag that grew from 3kW to 9kW.

“To see Ferrari win, but above all to see a more entertaining and exciting battle between all the cars lined up, there will be some important reflections to be made on how the competitiveness of the cars present is managed”, Coletta comments again. “This is a championship with incredible potential. If we don’t manage the competitiveness of the cars in the best possible way, we risk boring the public who watches the races. To date there is a car that wins and others that struggle to follow it, but we know that that is not the value. Winter will have to bring advice to ensure that this championship can express the right values ​​and merits for all the work done during the development of the cars themselves.”

Response to criticism

During his speech, the Cavallino number one also denied the interpretations according to which the 499P suffers from poor tire management: “It’s sad to read that Ferrari is having problems managing the tyres. Some of our opponents even questioned the value of our drivers. I respond only with facts. If we weren’t so good at managing the tyres, we probably wouldn’t have done it as well as we could for 24 hours. Since the races after Le Mans have all been 6 hours long, I think we can do it.” There is also a response to the opponents’ statements, in detail those released by Toyota technical director Pascal Vasselon after the 6 hours of Fuji: “As for the drivers, they are certainly not ours who crashed during the 24 hours while they were in the lead. They are the ones who brought the car to the finish line and won. Perhaps the others have problems with the pilotsnot us.”