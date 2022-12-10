Ferrari was the protagonist of the FIA ​​Prize Giving 2022 organized at the Bologna Fair, in the heart of the Italian Motor Valley.

During the annual ceremony, which crowns the champions of motoring, awards were presented to Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, winners of the driver’s championship title in the LMGTE PRO class of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, and to Antonello Coletta, Head of Ferrari Activities Sportive GT, which collected the prize for the constructors’ laurel conquered by the Prancing Horse.

The Italian-British duo Pier Guidi-Calado was awarded the precious recognition for the second consecutive title, the third in his career after those of 2021 and 2017, obtained at the wheel of the Ferrari 488 GTE #51.

#51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO GTE-PRO: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

A victory celebrated in Bahrain in November, on the occasion of the last round of the WEC season, the result of two first places, at the 6 Hours of Spa and Fuji, and as many podiums.

Furthermore, the sporting year is archived with a confirmation of particular specific weight for the Maranello company, which has enriched its roll of honor thanks to the second constructors’ title in a row, the seventh in the WEC era after those already posted in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2021.

“We are very pleased to end ten years of LMGTE Pro class with seven constructors’ titles, five drivers’ and four victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. As we celebrate these milestones, we are already focused on the future that awaits us,” said Coletta.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the International Motoring Federation, did the honors at the gala award ceremony, in front of an audience of over a thousand guests, during the event supported by the Automobile Club d Italy and the Emilia-Romagna Region.