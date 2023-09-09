It was known for several days that Ferrari would suffer at Fuji and even after the first tests the men from Maranello did not hide from admitting the suffering of the 499Ps.

What took place this morning, however, was certainly the most difficult Qualifying session for the Prancing Horse Hypercars managed by AF Corse in this 2023 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

Kamui Kobayashi was lightning fast as usual at the wheel of his Toyota #7, deservedly taking Pole Position, while the Reds did not go beyond the sixth and seventh fastest times.

The best Ferrari was the #51 of James Calado, who finished 1″197 behind the Japanese, followed closely by the #50 of Nicklas Nielsen; both tried to improve as much as possible, but in the last sector the 499P they suffer a lot and in a finish with light rain there was no way to at least try to overtake the two Team Penske Porsches and the Cadillac, which were in front.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: James Calado Photo by: Ferrari

“Honestly, I’m a bit surprised because I expected to go better than what I did, maybe I could have recovered a couple of tenths. But compared to Monza we have something less and we already knew it, so it must also be said that we are where we expected” , comments Calado.

“The first lap went well and I’m happy about it, unfortunately in the last sector I lost time. We couldn’t compete with the Toyota and in any case Kamui put in a great performance, so congratulations to him.”

“It will be tough in the race because we suffer a lot from tire degradation, but let’s see if we can do something in terms of strategy, considering that the weather at Fuji is also often changeable.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Nielsen was also bitter and admitted: “I think it was the most difficult qualifying of the season, not only for our car, but for the whole team”.

“I think it’s quite clear that we’re suffering from a lack of pace and even if the race will be long I don’t see much room for improving the situation. We’ll try to recover something, but I’m sure it will be very difficult.”

Engineer Mauro Barbieri, responsible for performance and simulations, commented: “It’s mostly about small details: putting the lap together, preparing it correctly; they don’t always go in the right direction. It’s something we can learn from and improve as a team.”

“There are many aspects that we can consider: tire preparation, perhaps the set-up choices we made, unpredictable weather conditions; perhaps this led us to choices that did not bear fruit in a dry qualifying.”

“The drivers are convinced that they could have done better by a tenth or two. If you put all these elements together, it explains the large gap from second position. If we look at the gap from Pole, we have to congratulate Kamui, because he did a good job extraordinary and probably the perfect ride.”