Ferrari is starting the weekend of the 6h of Spa-Francorchamps quite well, the third event of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship which will undoubtedly present further news and curiosities to everyone in the Ardennes.

In Free Practice 2, the 499Ps finished first and second in the Hypercar Class thanks to the best times set by Antonio Giovinazzi in the #51 and Miguel Molina in the #50, while their rivals were intent on testing their race pace.

However, Thursday needs to be taken with a grain of salt because everything could change as early as tomorrow, starting with the weather since the forecasts point to rain arriving at the legendary Belgian track.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: Paul Foster

For this reason, it is better not to make predictions regarding the continuation of the works, as Antonio Fuoco points out when speaking to Motorsport.com.

“Spa is always a race with many surprises, it’s not yet clear whether it will rain or not, but knowing the place we can expect anything – says the Calabrian driver of the 499P #50 – At the moment we try to do the best with our package for the dry, we already had good sensations in Free Practice 1, so we need to maximize everything. For the race, then, let’s cross our fingers and see what happens.”

Fingers crossed, but also some small references given by the test that Ferrari had carried out some time ago in Belgium (where Porsche was also present with the 963) where it had actually rained.

“The feeling in the wet was already good, but we were on the track alone and we didn’t have any references from the others. I think it will be a bit of a surprise for everyone”, admits Fuoco.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Alessandro Pier Guidi prefers not to go too far, he who raced and won at Spa with the 488 GTE and GT3 in the past, but now at the wheel of the much more complicated 499P LMH #51.

“The rain introduces an important variable and can certainly mess things up, but honestly I can’t say how it will go because we have never raced this car against our rivals in the wet, nor can I comment on a preference for conditions because we might even find that we are more slow on the water compared to the dry”, he comments to the microphones of Motorsport.com.

“We carried out some tests in the wet, but there were no rivals so it could also prove useful to find out the values ​​in view of Le Mans, where perhaps the climate will be similar. Obviously, in a situation in which Toyota is faster than us, like seen so far, having a weirder race can shuffle the cards and help us, or find that they are equally faster than us”.

However, the Hypercar managed by AF Corse performed well even in the rain and the Piedmontese is confident in the event that the sky begins to pour water on the track.

“The car isn’t bad, honestly I expected it to be more difficult to drive, suffering from aquaplaning due to the surface and aerodynamics. As I’ve said on other occasions, I preferred last year’s tyres, but the situation is the same for everyone and so that won’t be what will make the difference.”

“Spa tends to offer good grip even in the wet and it doesn’t become one of the most slippery as it happens on other tracks. The car is ok for me even like this”.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Then there is another novelty for this weekend which concerns the tyres: the supplier Michelin has chosen to introduce a third soft slick compound to be used in case of low temperatures and mixed wet-dry conditions.

“Michelin protected itself a bit and made a choice also not to let us take too many risks – adds Pier Guidi – But in the end, the tire you need to mount shouldn’t be the safest one when leaving the pits, but the one that will give you the most performance within an hour or two”.

“So I believe that some compounds will be rejected from the start. Right now it’s more about managing the tire well than choosing it.”

Finally, the LMGTE PRO 2022 Champion expressed his opinion on the ban on pre-heating tyres, a major issue criticized by everyone this season and even more important in Spa, where conditions tend to be cold or damp (today there were around 10°C)

“I think going out on cold tires is only dangerous and leads nowhere. Unfortunately a choice was made and I can’t do anything about it, I have to adapt, but I don’t think it’s positive for motorsport.”

Fuoco added: “Certainly this weekend there will be an extra difficulty in understanding which compound to use for the race and which is best suited to our car, also based on the track conditions.”

“As we know, it’s much easier to make mistakes with cold tires, especially on the lap out of the pits, so over the course of Free Practice we’ll see if we can find the right feeling also in terms of balance, to then bring them to the race.”

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: Paul Foster

I mean, rain dance or not? Even in the team the doubts are not resolved and the propensity is to… wait for the course of events being ready to intervene, as told by the Ferrari AF Corse Team Manager, Battistino Pregliasco.

“The rain clearly cancels out a bit the small disparities that we have at the start on paper and that we have seen in the other dry races, for all the outsiders it can be an advantage, not just us but everyone,” he told Motorsport.com – But it’s also a condition that we weren’t able to test very much, when we came to Spa for the tests it was very cold, so it’s difficult to make assessments.”

“Certainly more doors are opening from the point of view of strategies, also considering that in terms of tires there is a greater possibility of using them because they are not restricted, so it could be an interesting situation”.

“Here it will be up to the engineers who manage the strategies, to understand which tire to fit from the compounds we have available and at what given moment. Maybe even taking a gamble, which is part of their skills”.

Pregliasco reiterated that there is no rush or pressure to get something big at Spa, but that the approach will be the same as already observed at Sebring and Portimao.

“The approach is humble precisely because if you want to grow you have to go km; if you put them together, you have data and information, things to analyze and all this allows you to improve. It’s useless to look for maximum performance for 3-4 laps and then find yourself in trouble with tire wear or with the set-up.And you can’t take home an 8h race, so the first thing is definitely reliability and keeping pace, which is what counts and it’s nice in ‘endurance”.

Finally Mauro Barbieri, coordinator of Performance and Simulations, joined the chorus: “We will have to try to choose the tires well based on the conditions, but here in Spa we know that it is always a gamble to understand what happens with the weather. There are always surprises, we will have to be good at reacting to all conditions.”