At Spa-Francorchamps, Ferrari is preparing to tackle the third round of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship with the intention of continuing its path of growth and consolidation of the 499P’s performance.

In the Hypercar Class, the Red #50 of Antonio Fuoco/Miguel Molina/Nicklas Nielsen already has a Pole Position, a third and a second place conquered between Sebring and Portimao, so logically another good result is expected from them .

The #51 of Alessandro Pier Guidi/James Calado/Antonio Giovinazzi had instead less luck and is called for redemption, while the primary objective will remain to always be down in the slipstream of the two Toyota missiles, trying to prepare well for the 24h of Le Mans of June.

The AF Corse team has already been testing in the Ardennes some time ago, encountering the typical uncertain weather conditions that often hover around the legendary Belgian track.

This is another variable to take into consideration because the forecasts say for the moment that there will be some sun on Thursday, but there will be rain showers on Friday and Saturday. Another challenge that the men of the Prancing Horse will try to overcome by gathering all the useful information possible for the rest of the season.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“At Spa, our goal will be to consolidate the results obtained so far and bring two cars to the finish line without accidents or reliability problems. However, it will be far from easy. The Belgian circuit is decidedly technical and tricky and its medium- high efficiency will require the development of an optimal setup specific for this race”, explains Ferdinando Cannizzo, Head of the Endurance program.

“This is even more true considering that the weather forecast predicts a cold and rainy race weekend and therefore we will have to check the car’s performance in the wet and the tire warm-up with low temperatures. As often happens at Spa, it will be a weekend in which we will hardly be bored”.

Antonello Coletta, manager of GT Sporting Activities, is also on the same line: “Considering the third place obtained in America and the second achieved in Portugal, we are satisfied with our start to the season, even though we are aware that we are at the beginning of a difficult path, and that we must continue to work hard to bridge the gap with our main opponents”.

“We are presenting ourselves at Spa to continue to grow and improve, continuing the journey towards the 24 Hours of Le Mans which will represent the most important race of the championship, an event where we hope to arrive with an even more in-depth knowledge of our car both from of the team, both of the riders”.

Podium: #50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

And speaking of the drivers, here’s what the two crews think, starting with that of the #50, currently second in the championship standings.

“We have to keep working on ourselves, trying to improve race after race to get the best result possible – says Fuoco – I personally like the Spa track a lot, it’s a particular track with lots of ups and downs that I consider one of the most fun and at the same time one one of the most complicated in the world: from a technical point of view it doesn’t allow you to make too many mistakes. It will be essential to reduce them and stay focused throughout the race.”

Molina adds: “In Spa we will have to continue with the pace shown in Sebring and Portimão, where we obtained some positive results, but we know that in Belgium the race will not be easy so it is essential to optimize our skills in every single moment”.

“Considering that the weather is often changeable, an endurance race at Spa can hold many unknowns. The track? It’s very fast and in some points it’s really demanding for the set-up of the car, elements that make it a challenge for the drivers and the team”.

Nielsen declares: “The first objective for the team will be to have a car as reliable as it was in the first two rounds. Preparing for the Spa race is always a complex process in which various variables must be considered, starting from those linked to the weather “.

“We will do our best to get another podium which I think is within our reach. I am Danish and I believe that there will be many racing enthusiasts from my country on the grandstands in Belgium: it will be nice to race in front of them and I can’t see the It’s time to get into the cockpit of our 499P”.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Moving on to the other side of the pits, here is Pier Guidi highly motivated by what he did in the past at Spa: “Just two weeks after the Portuguese round we’re back in action at Spa-Francorchamps on a track where I’ve achieved several results and victories in my career There is no shortage of good memories, starting with the 24 Hours that we won in 2021 with the Ferrari 488 GT3 at the end of a race that was only decided in the last few minutes”.

“As regards the third act of the FIA ​​WEC, I believe that in Belgium we will be able to fight for third place considering that at the moment Toyota seems to me to be the favorite for the first two positions. At Spa, however, there are many variables, including the weather who can reshuffle the cards: in the event of rain, the values ​​on the field could change. The hope is to carry out a linear race without problems and arrive in the final stages with the possibility of fighting for a top position”.

Even his partner Calado can’t wait to get started: “Spa is one of my favorite tracks where I’ve achieved several great successes in my career, the last one in order of appearance in 2022 when we won the 6 Hours in the LMGTE class with Alessandro Pro. As is known, the weather in Belgium is changeable by definition and this can make the development of the race more unpredictable”.

“Arriving at this track with our Le Mans Hypercar is a great thrill; after the bad luck we had in America and Portugal, I hope we can get a good placement in the third round. The goal is undoubtedly to try to to win, but also to be on the podium would be a great result”.

Lastly, it’s a new challenge for Giovinazzi after the ones experienced in F1: “I’m happy to be racing at Spa on a track that is undoubtedly one of my favourites. In Belgium we had two days of testing with our 499P even in bad weather conditions. unfavorable, collecting data that could prove to be very useful over the weekend on a track where, by tradition, the weather conditions can affect the results”.

“I believe that the whole second sector of Spa, due to its technical characteristics, is the most complex to drive and consequently the one where you can make a difference both positively and negatively. Maximum concentration and a pinch of luck will be needed for the 6 Hours more than in the first two rounds”.