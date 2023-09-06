Two months after the Monza race which ended with Ferrari taking second place with the number 50 on the livery, the World Endurance Championship restarts with the penultimate event of the season.

For the first time, the 499Ps put themselves to the test on the asphalt of the Fuji International Speedway, the facility located on the slopes of the Japanese volcano of the same name, a 4.563-kilometre track where the Maranello-based cars have not carried out any tests to date.

The layout of the track, which is characterized by a long straight stretch and alternates wide-ranging curves – such as the famous “100 R” – with others that are run at low speeds, oblige the teams to carry out an accurate set-up work with the goal of finding the best performance in profoundly different sectors.

The objective of the Ferrari – AF Corse team, which has so far achieved five podium finishes in as many races, including the triumph at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, is to score points of capital importance for the championship challenge.

In the Constructors’ standings, the Prancing Horse is second, with a gap of 26 points over Toyota (win and pole position at the 6 Hours of Fuji and the 8 Hours of Bahrain offer a total of 63 points); in the Drivers’ standings Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi, who share the 499P #51, are third, ahead of their team-mates in the Hypercar #50 Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen, respectively 23 and 30 lengths behind the championship leaders .

The Ferrari Hypercars will show up in Japan with a total dry mass of 1,076 kilograms (7 kg more than at Monza), a maximum power of 505 kW (+8), a maximum energy quota per stint of 898 MJ (+ 5), and the activation of the all-wheel drive confirmed at 190 km/h.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: Paul Belletti

Antonio Fuoco: “We arrive at Fuji bringing our 499P to its debut on this track, where we did not test. We will try to extend the streak of positive results, as a team, considering that our Hypercar has been on the podium since the beginning of the season in each world championship round”.

“The track? I’ve only raced there once, last year with the 488 GTE when we finished second in LMGTE Pro, and I have to admit that I like it a lot. I especially appreciate the last sector which I consider fun to drive. The first What comes to mind when I think of Japan? Besides the fact that I consider it a really beautiful country, I would say the food: I’m a big ‘fan’ of sushi”.

Miguel Molina: “The objective for this 6 Hours will be the same as for every race: to fight for a top result which would mean scoring precious points for the world championship standings. I like this track because it includes a long straight that ends with an important braking point and very fast corners, so it offers different overtaking possibilities”.

“Moreover, a track that reminds me of my first world success: it was the 2017 season when I obtained victory in the FIA ​​WEC with the Ferrari 488 GTE shared with Thomas Flohr and Francesco Castellacci, in the LMGTE Am class: it was a great emotion”.

Nicklas Nielsen: “At this point of the season, with two races to go, the desire of our crew with the 499P number 50 remains to take at least one victory: it would be great if that happened in Japan. I like the Fuji track a lot and I’ve always had fun on this track.”

“The best memories? The results obtained in the 2019/20 season, the second place with the 488 GTE in the LMGTE Am class, and last year with François Perrodo and Alessio Rovera, the first place among the LMP2 prototypes in Pro Am. always happy to return to Japan, an extraordinary country, of which I particularly appreciate Tokyo, a special city in that it is very different from European daily habits”.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Alessandro Pier Guidi: “The Fuji track represents something unique in the world championship calendar as it alternates a fast portion, the first two sectors, with a very slow one, the last sector. From the point of view of car set-up, one can opt for a medium-high load set-up, which guarantees better performance in the mixed part at the expense of speed, or vice versa at medium-low load”.

“Although it’s not my favorite track, I have wonderful memories linked to Fuji in the LMGTE Pro class: in addition to the success in 2022, the victory in 2017 is indelible in my memory on the occasion of a race held in very demanding conditions, on wet asphalt : it was a fundamental race for the conquest of my first world title, with James Calado”.

James Calado: “I’m happy to get back behind the wheel of the 499P after two months: there are a couple of races left at the end of this season, we’re third in the standings and we want to score important points, so the goal is to get on the podium in Japan. In 2022 at Fuji with Alessandro Pier Guidi we conquered a victory that would prove to be fundamental at the end of the year for the victory of the Constructors’ and Drivers’ world titles in LMGTE Pro. I have wonderful memories of that weekend”.

“What does Japan represent to me? I think Tokyo is a fantastic city and that people are very welcoming; a country where the passion for motorsport is incredible as well as the affection shown towards us as Ferrari drivers”.

Antonio Giovinazzi: “We’re back behind the wheel of the 499P two months after the engagement in Monza with the aim of doing our best to undermine Toyota, which remains the main opponent also in terms of the championship. We still have two important races before the end of the year and our determination is to obtain the best possible results: the hope is to keep the challenge open until the final round that we will dispute in Bahrain”.

“Fuji? I don’t know much about the track, where I raced in 2016 with an LMP2 prototype. It’s a particular track, fast in the first two sectors and very slow in the last, so tire management over the entire six hours will be important “.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi See also Genoa, for the sprint attack on Eddie Salcedo Photo by: Ferrari

Antonello Coletta (Global Head of Endurance and Corse Clienti): “The Endurance World Championship starts again from a track where our Hypercar has never tested: it will therefore be the first opportunity to put ourselves to the test on a demanding track in a 6 Hours of Fuji in which the goal will be to continue the positive path of our crews at the wheel of the 499P”.

“This racetrack is part of the history of international motoring and in this facility Ferrari has achieved memorable successes: in addition to the first ever victory of the Prancing Horse on Japanese soil, in 1970 with the 512 S of Moretti and Manfredini first at the finish line of the 200 Miglia of Fuji, I want to remember the five class victories with the derivatives of the series that we have achieved since the birth of the FIA ​​WEC in 2012”.

“Last year’s trip to Japan was memorable: with the 488 GTE we scored a first and second place in LMGTE Pro which proved to be decisive at the end of the season for the Constructors’ and Drivers’ championship successes”.

Ferdinando Cannizzo (Head of Endurance Race Cars): “With just two races to go to the end of the season, there’s only one result to make up the points that separate us from Toyota in the Constructors’ championship standings, but it won’t be easy to win the 6 Hours of Fuji”.

“On the Japanese track we are aware that we are not the favourites, but we are far from demoralized and will try to overturn the prediction. In recent weeks we have multiplied our efforts to identify the direction in which to orient set-up and strategies with the aim of minimize distances from opponents”.

“It is clear that the weather conditions could also play a decisive role, especially in the event of rain. We leave Maranello concentrated and ready to do our best in this penultimate challenge.”

Qualifying and the race can be followed live from the drivers’ perspective via the on-board cameras of Hypercars #50 and #51 available on the official YouTube channel “Ferrari”.