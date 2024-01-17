Never change a winning team. Ferrari announced this afternoon that it has extended the contract of one of its symbolic and pivotal drivers of its recent past and present in the World Endurance Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans: Alessandro Pier Guidi.

The Tortona-born driver will continue to defend the Prancing Horse logo in racing, something he has been doing since 2017 and with extreme success, even over the next few seasons. Ferrari has not disclosed how old the new agreement is, but it will continue to be the cornerstone of one of the two crews employed in the WEC at the wheel of the already legendary 499P, number 51, with which in 2023 it achieved a sensational victory at the Sarthe together to James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi.

In addition to the success of 2023, Alessandro also won at Le Mans in the GTE-Pro category with the 488 GTE in 2019 and 2021, without forgetting the three Drivers' world titles won with James Calado in 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022. Also in 2024 WEC season, Pier Guidi will share the cockpit of the Ferrari 499P number 51 with compatriot Antonio Giovinazzi and Briton James Calado.

“Becoming an official Ferrari driver in 2017 was a dream come true, and in the years to come I participated in many races, with many successes starting with three LMGTE Pro world titles and three victories at Le Mans, including overall victory in 2023. In the last seven seasons in Maranello I have felt at home, one of the family, and I am proud to continue this journey with the Prancing Horse.”

Photo by: Ferrari #51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

“The future? At 40 I feel in great shape and the experience acquired on the track is a precious asset, so my ambition is to continue racing to win. The 2024 season will begin with the 24 Hours of Daytona, where we will be starting with the 296 GT3, a prestigious and difficult race where we want to obtain a good result.”

“In the FIA ​​WEC, however, the objective is to prove ourselves competitive in every race, try to repeat the success of Le Mans and arrive at the final event of the season in Bahrain in the running for the title. This year the championship includes an event in more than in 2023 and for the first time we will race with the Ferrari 499P in Qatar, Imola and San Paolo, tracks where we will have to test our level of competitiveness compared to that of our rivals.”

Antonello Coletta, director of Ferrari's Endurance and Corse Clienti department, added: “We are proud to continue our journey with Alessandro, a driver who since 2017, when he signed his first contract as an official Ferrari driver, has proven to be a great professional both in racing and in testing and in the development of our racing cars.”

“His sporting CV includes an extraordinary number of victories with the Prancing Horse: three Drivers' titles and a further three Manufacturers' titles in the LMGTE Pro class, as well as three victories in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, including the overall victory in 2023 with the 499P, which has now entered the history of motoring. Pier Guidi's experience is out of the ordinary; we will take advantage of it to extend these records.”