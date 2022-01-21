Ferrari has finally revealed who its official drivers will be employed for the 2022 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

The title in the LMGTE Pro class must be defended in Maranello before moving to the Hypercar category from next year.

The champion conquered by James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi with the AF Corse 488 led, without great surprises, to the confirmation of the crew of the Red # 51.

On the other hand, there is a novelty on the ‘twin’ # 52 because Antonio Fuoco was promoted as teammate of Miguel Molina instead of Daniel Serra.

The 25-year-old Calabrian, the protagonist above all of the Italian GT, has just returned from the season at the wheel of the 488 GTE of Cetilar Racing in the LMGTE Am Class, with which he won at the Algarve of Portimao.

“2021 was fantastic and we won everything there was to win, but in the end, in motorsport, we have to turn the page very quickly – says Pier Guidi – We all start from zero points and once again we will have to prove that we are the best. and, to succeed, we will put all our efforts “.

“This season will be very complicated for Ferrari because in addition to the commitment in the races, it will have to split up in the development of two new cars and this will make everything even more difficult, but in these situations we know how to find additional motivation and determination”.

“It is the last year for the GTE Pro in the WEC and personally I am very sorry because it is a category that I love. We want to do well and have another good memory of the 488 GTE which has allowed us to obtain a lot of satisfactions and successes”.

Calado added: “As we are World Champions, the expectations are very high for the team, for Ferrari and for all our fans. Obviously Alessandro and I will do everything possible to get the third title. “

“I think we will have to work even harder than we did this year because I am sure our rivals will have improved their performance. There will also be the Corvette and we know how competitive they are, but we will give it our all, trying to make the most of it. experience we have in the world championship “.

# 51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: James Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Molina also charged: “I am very happy to be back at the start of the World Championship, which I will face with a new teammate. Antonio last year did an excellent job in the LMGTE Am class proving to be a very strong driver. We are ready to fight for the victory, in a period that is very important for the future. “

“The performances shown in the final last season make me very optimistic and I can’t wait to start Sebring. I would like to thank Daniel for what he did last season, he was an exemplary teammate, always very fast”.

Fuoco, on the other hand, is very ready for the category jump: “Honestly, I am very happy for this opportunity because it comes to the end of a growth path in the world of covered wheels from 2019 to today. I am happy to have this chance and I hope to give mine. contribution to the team and to Ferrari in 2022 ”.