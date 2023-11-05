The 2023 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship for Ferrari ends as it began, i.e. with a 499P on the third step of the podium at the 8h of Bahrain.

It was clear to Sakhir right from the start that the Maranello Hypercars prepared by the AF Corse team would not be able to fight against the elusive Toyotas, who in fact greeted the group right from the start, gaining enormously (the pace of the GR010 was around 0″4 faster than the 499P ), and then simply manage the situation without the need to push further.

In Maranello they knew it, so the primary objective remained to confirm itself as the second force in the field, even if the competition from the Porsches this time was really difficult to defeat. The duels that the Reds fought against the 963s were beautiful, especially the one that saw Jota’s private #38 slip away from the podium a couple of times from the hands of the 499Ps.

Penalized for an infringement committed on the track, the golden Porsche fell back behind the Prancing Horse prototypes, who with an excellent final strategy managed to overtake it. The trio formed by Antonio Fuoco, Molina Molina and Nicklas Nielsen thus managed to put the #50 behind the Toyotas, ending the year just as it had begun at Sebring, where the 8h had seen them in the same position.

Among other things, there was also a thrill when in the final stages the Reds got involved in an episode that saw Fuoco throw himself inside Alessandro Pier Guidi trying to avoid wheel-to-wheel contact, which then occurred between turns 7-8- 9, the Calabrian having hotter tires and therefore greater speed.

Photo by: Ferrari #50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen

“It wasn’t easy, we did our best, fighting with the Porsches: thanks to a great strategy we managed to keep them behind. I’m sorry about the contact with the 499P #51: I arrived at turn 7 with more speed, finding Ale in front , and I was afraid of the movement he might make, so when in doubt I went to the right”, explains Fuoco.

“It was a mistake, but the fact remains that we are very united as a team, we have already clarified among ourselves and now we are all looking to the future together.”

“It has been a positive season, with good results from the team both in Qualifying and in the races, especially in the race of races, Le Mans. There remains work to do to improve in the future, obviously, but we can only be satisfied.”

Molina adds: “Here in Bahrain we made an excellent start which I am very happy with, managing to go from fifth to second position. For the race we set up our set-up thinking in particular about the central and final hours of the race, when temperatures dropped, a choice that paid off.”

“The season? It was undoubtedly very positive given that we often fought for the very top positions. The whole team, from the drivers to the engineers to the mechanics, had a great season in our debut year in this category.”

Nielsen also smiles: “I’m satisfied with my driving sessions in a race that wasn’t easy at all, just as it wasn’t easy to fight with the #38 Porsche. Our car was very good, although we weren’t able to fight for victory”.

“A beautiful and positive year ends here in Sakhir, because building a project like this from scratch was not easy: we experienced a sporting journey that made the whole team grow. A fantastic journey that I can’t wait to continue” .

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images Podium: Bahrain 8H winners #8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa, second place #7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez. third place #50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen.

On the other side of the garage, there is obviously some regret for Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi, who in the end suffered from a problem with the rear shock absorber and gave way to the Porsches of Jota and Team Penske #6, having to settle for sixth place under the checkered flag and dropping to 4th in the championship behind his colleagues in the #50.

“We would have preferred to end the season with a better placing in Bahrain, without a doubt, but looking back at this year we must be very satisfied, in particular with the victory at Le Mans, a moment which has entered the history of motor racing and which as drivers we it made us experience indescribable emotions”, underlines Pier Guidi.

Calado also agrees: “The whole team has done an exceptional job in this historic season for Ferrari. Race after race we have shown that we have great potential, learning to know the 499P and our capabilities better. They are excellent bases to look at with confidence in next season.”

Giovinazzi comments: “The 8 Hours was a difficult race for us, but here in Bahrain we conclude this season of which we must be truly proud. We won the 24 Hours of Le Mans, crowning the best year that marked the return of Ferrari in the first endurance category. Now we look to the future and we will find the right motivation to be even stronger next year.”

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images #51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

Ferrari’s first year of returning to the World Championship to compete at an absolute level goes to the archives, something that hadn’t happened for 50 years as is well known. Second place in the Constructors’ Championship is a source of pride if we think that Toyota has a years-long advantage in terms of building and managing this type of car and racing, and also a political weight which in various situations has guaranteed it a little more.

In Ferrari-AF Corse, smiles are still a must if we think that the 499Ps have always been on the podium, except at Fuji, with the success at the 24h of Le Mans as the highest point of a season which saw the Emilian LMH compete for the World Cup. Fuoco/Molina/Nielsen obtain third place in the drivers’ standings, overtaking Pier Guidi/Calado/Giovinazzi, thanks to two third places, a second and two Pole Positions signed by the Calabrian (one at Le Mans), while their colleagues have success at the Sarthe on the board to admire, plus a third place at Spa-Francorchamps.

Our minds are already turning to 2024, when the bar will inevitably rise for everyone with the arrival of other prestigious brands in the Hypercar Class and a battle that will become war in all respects.

“The 8 Hours of Bahrain marks the end of the first season for the 499P in the world endurance championship. I am very proud and happy with the results we have achieved, with the prestigious success at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the six podiums, the two pole positions and the fastest lap ever achieved in France”, highlights Antonello Coletta, Head of Endurance and Corse Clienti.

“It’s a project that took its first steps a year and a half ago and yet it was able to give us great satisfaction which repaid the enormous efforts and sacrifices made by the team.”

Photo by: Ferrari #50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen

Engineer Ferdinando Cannizzo, Head of Endurance Programs, adds: “It was a real pleasure to finish with a podium in Bahrain this season, which we are proud of for what we have achieved. Over the course of the year we have been able to continue to develop our 499P and to complete every race without any particular problems, reaching the podium on all occasions except Fuji”.

“We won the 24 Hours of Le Mans at the first attempt, in the season of our return to the main category after fifty years: a result that demonstrates the value of the journey we have travelled. Now we are already looking to the future to prepare in the best possible way to the 2024 season”.

Cannizzo then stopped to speak with journalists, including Motorsport.com, post-race to analyze the salient points and also to clarify a concept that has been a source of debate in recent days.

“There are rumors in the paddock regarding our complaints about the slowness of the 499P in order to have a better Balance of Performance, which, as you know, we cannot talk about – he says at the beginning of the chat – This has never happened, we have always given our best commitment in everything and I believe that Ferrari deserves respect for this. I would like to underline this, we don’t want rumors to be fueled about BoP and so on, also because it is a stressful situation.”

“Having said that, we never gave up, even knowing that we were not the fastest car as happened here. We are proud of the strategy adopted, which allowed us to get on the podium, remaining calm until the end in trying to understand how to beat the Jota’s Porsche, who easily overtook us on a couple of occasions.”

“We tried to understand how to manage the pace, the set-up, the pit stops and consumption, in order to have a chance against the rivals, who at times were faster in some situations such as lap and pace. In terms of degradation tires I think we were the best today, very consistent and constant from the first to the last lap of each stint.”

“I think we made the right choices, in the other races there wasn’t actually excessive consumption, but we must consider the high weight of the car which could not be ignored. In reality the problem was with the pace, because if we the consistency has always been there. We are happy with how the tires were managed even before, but here we worked hard to change something, aware that it would be a tough race on this abrasive asphalt.”

“I think we did it well in all the stints, the last one in particular. We adopted slightly different choices compared to the other races and it went well, optimizing everything according to what we had learned in the September tests from a mechanical point of view , knowing full well what the main problem was.”

Photo by: Ferrari #50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen

The only cold sweat came from the Fuoco-Pier Guidi contact, a situation also managed with clarity from the wall. For the rest, they bring home other precious data to work on during the winter.

“These things can happen. Antonio was faster than Alessandro, who had just left the pits with cold tyres. We asked him to give back the position because we don’t want problems of this kind.”

“In the last stint the #51 also suffered from a problem with the rear shock absorber, so it slowed down the pace. We need to understand what happened, the fact is that it couldn’t drive well.”

“This year we learned a lot from a mechanical point of view, with tires that were completely new for us compared to rivals who had already tried them previously.”

“Here we preferred to use the hard ones because they were more consistent than the medium ones, which gave greater performance at the beginning and then decreased. Porsche was forced to use them at a certain point because they had run out of hard ones, Toyota also tried them in optics duel for the title”.

“When we had a lack of pace it wasn’t just a BoP problem, but many other factors. We know that there is still work to be done on some aspects, it’s clear that at Fuji and here we had some difficulties exiting corners and accelerating We can improve the whole package and we will see how to do it.”

Additional information by Rachit Thukral