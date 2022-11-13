Ferrari is once again the Constructors ‘World Champion of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, thanks to the’ trio ‘of Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, who won their third Drivers’ title at 8h in Bahrain, second in a row for the pair.

The last event of the 2022 season went into the archive among a thousand worries, after that for just over six hours it had all seemed a formality for the men of Maranello, with the 488 GTE Evo # 51 driven very well by the Piedmontese and the English who had jumped to the lead, reaching out to the category rivals, pulling the little sister # 52 of Miguel Molina and Antonio Fuoco behind her.

The coronaries of the Ferrari fans risked jumping badly like the … change of the leading car managed by AF Corse; at 100 ‘from the end, Calado dramatically slowed down his pace and in some corners he even ended up cutting the variant to avoid hindering those who came faster behind him.

# 51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo LMGTE Pros: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado

At that juncture it was 4th gear that gave the Briton problems, who saw in the blink of an eye the over 55 “he had accumulated on Milner / Tandy’s Corvette, climbed third a couple of hours earlier, go up in smoke.

In the pit stop it was Pier Guidi’s turn to take the wheel and try to finish the race, but if on the one hand there was the certainty that fifth place in the category would have been enough to graduate Champions, on the other there was another bugbear to keep all the men in red with bated breath.

With the # 52 of Molina / Fuoco first ahead of the Corvette, the Porsche # 91 of Bruni / Lietz and # 92 of Estre / Christensen – at that moment third and fourth – should have at least climbed second to take the title, considering that with the possible withdrawal of Pier Guidi / Calado the laurel could have gone to # 52.

# 52 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo LMGTE Pros: Miguel Molina, Antonio Fuoco

The problem for # 51 – in addition of course to the tightness of the transmission – was to reject the ascent of the competitors of the LMGTE AM Class, who in the event they had overtaken the PRO car would not have allowed it to take the points provided for by the regulation, thus making it useless even a I arrive with gritted teeth.

Pier Guidi tried to patch up the situation by turning even with only high gears, avoiding the shabby 4th and lowering the temperatures that were slowly increasing, putting their race further at risk.

The miracle occurred despite the fact that the race pace had dropped by even 8-10 seconds per lap compared to the rivals in the category, seeing that coveted checkered flag that meant the World title for the duo and confirmation of the world title for Ferrari, winning with the # 52 while Corvette and Porsche maintained the aforementioned positions.

# 51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo LMGTE Pros: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado

“It was a race full of opposite emotions; I had to do a double stint and the car was going very well, I got in the car and suddenly I realized that 4th gear was making a strange noise, then I felt a bang and from there it got worse, “says Calado, who let himself go to tears as he waited in the pits for Pier Guidi to cross the finish line.

“Everything was blocked, I had to run for a while only with the fifth and frankly I thought there was nothing more to do. When I returned to the garage I was very heartbroken. Then Alessandro got on board and managed to drive for an hour and a half with fifth gear engaged, time never seemed to pass “.

“That’s why I got excited at the end, there was an incredible tension. But we are World Champions for the third time and it’s fantastic, as well as confirming us as Constructors Champions, an honor for the whole team. I’m very happy for everyone. , for the great work we have done in Maranello and on the track ”.

# 51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo LMGTE Pro: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, # 52 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo LMGTE Pro: Miguel Molina, Antonio Fuoco

Pier Guidi added: “I don’t know how to describe the emotions felt in this race. When I went up for the last stint I was aware that there was a problem, but I didn’t know how to manage it and if I would be able to make it to the end. I saw that by avoiding the fourth gear and using the high gears, the temperatures dropped “.

“I just wanted to get the car to the finish, so I climbed as little as possible. I couldn’t do anything more, I just kept a good margin on the LMGTE AM and we succeeded.”

“When I saw the checkered flag it was like glimpsing an oasis in the desert. I think the key to success this year was the ability to optimize each race, without leaving a single point on the table, and this determination is the basis. for this victory. We thank the whole Ferrari team “.

# 51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo LMGTE Pro: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, # 52 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo LMGTE Pro: Miguel Molina, Antonio Fuoco

On the other hand, the retirement of Pier Guidi / Calado would still have given their colleagues Molina / Fuoco the opportunity to get their hands on the World Championship, but in the end the excellent duo of # 52 took home a well-deserved first victory in the series that still makes you smile.

“I am very happy with the result, our first victory in the WEC, and for the whole team, with whom I want to congratulate because they did a great job during the season”, commented the Calabrian.

The Spaniard echoes him: “We worked very hard to get this result, the pace was excellent and we had a good race managing the tires, without a doubt a strong point of our 488 GTE”.

“The goal before leaving was to hit the second place in the championship, we did it at the last minute of a really good season. I’m happy, not only to be on the top step of the podium for the first time in the WEC, but especially for having contributed to a second Constructors’ title in a row. We have been working together very well for years and once again we proved it. “

# 52 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo LMGTE Pros: Miguel Molina, Antonio Fuoco

For Ferrari there was no better way to say goodbye not only to the LMGTE PRO Class, but above all to the glorious 488, one of the most successful cars in the history of the Emilian company capable of winning three times with Pier Guidi / Calado and for four among the brands involved in the category (16th in its class in total in the history of endurance racing).

“We are really delighted for this umpteenth, great victory, with two world titles that will enrich our already rich showcase in Maranello. It was the best possible conclusion for the LMGTE PRO cycle, a category that saw us as protagonists with the highest number of victories and with great performances by our drivers and cars “, says Antonello Coletta, head of GT Sport Activities at Ferrari.

“Even today, net of the technical problem we had with the # 51, we were also dominating this race. It was a great team victory, as always. The first success in the FIA ​​WEC of Molina and Fuoco is the right reward for a crew. able to compete in a great season, which ended close to second place in the standings and highlighting high level performances “.

“The third title of Pier Guidi and Calado is a testament to their talent. We have the privilege of being able to count on teams that collaborate optimally and the results prove it”.

Team Ferrari – AF Corse