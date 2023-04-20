We have reached the end of the 6h of Portimão and the road covered by Ferrari with the Hypercar has already been a long way in these first two rounds of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship.

The balance after the 1000 Miles of Sebring and the Portuguese race last weekend is a Pole Position, a third and a second place for the 499P, all obtained from the #50 of Antonio Fuoco/Miguel Molina/Nicklas Nielsen, while the #51 driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi/James Calado/Antonio Giovinazzi has been less fortunate so far, in any case in both rounds in the points.

But beyond the results on the track, it is clear that there is still a lot to do in Maranello together with the AF Corse team to reach the top of the category, considering that the duel is against a team like Toyota that the Endurance World Championship is racing for 10 years, while the Prancing Horse has been grappling with its LMH prototype for just 9 months.

“In the end I can say that everything went more or less according to plan, the main problem was that the car took to the track on 6 July and the Hypercar operation had to coincide with 2023 due to the 50th anniversary of the last Ferrari race at Le Mans, so there was very little time to develop the project. It was intense and complicated months to put everything together”, says Engineer Giuliano Salvi, Ferrari GT & Sports Race in this exclusive interview with Motorsport.com Cars Race & Testing Manager.

Giuliano Salvi, Ferrari GT & Sports Race Cars Race & Testing Manager

By now you have put together several kilometers, are there any things that have surprised you positively or negatively?

“There are two positive aspects of the car. The first is that it’s well balanced from every point of view. We didn’t find a particularly critical sector and this helped a lot. It’s an easy car to manage, despite being a technological project very complicated, it’s really scary! And the second is the group that Ferrari has put together, really strong”.

It’s a new working group, how are you?

“We made a good mix of experience, people who come from F1 and new guys who had never even seen the track. At first I was a bit perplexed and wondered if it would work because some are very young, they’re only 26-27 years and this is my first experience. But they are all very good people and being a very small group we had to select personnel of the highest quality. We are very strong in all sectors and this was stimulating: creating the group, managing it and getting the most out of it “.

What was the first goal you set yourself?

“To take the car to the finish line, time was so short that we wanted to have a reliable car that could run, which is not easy when you have a hybrid system and so many other things that make it so complex. In the first few months we drove to take care of all these wait and it showed at Sebring as both cars finished without any problems, despite the #51 crashing.”

What does the second phase involve now?

“Now we’re trying to develop performance because we initially rode on our own. We saw that the vehicle was well balanced and fairly easy to use, but we didn’t have the benchmarks compared to the others. Toyota, for example, sets the bar high because They’ve been working together for 10 years. Our group needs to be amalgamated, but that also makes it very stimulating.”

Will there be developments in the short term?

“The car is in good shape in terms of pure speed, the Pole Position at Sebring is a sign, even if obviously that is a particular circuit. To have something more specific, we’ll have to wait for the 6h of Spa-Francorchamps, if it’s dry, because Portimão is also not a standard track. In Belgium we will have a clearer picture of where we are, but the first indications are that all in all we are there. Now come other aspects, such as tire management for example.”

Does this issue take priority over performance?

“Right now I’d say yes. We have fewer sets of tires available than the stints we have to do, so managing degradation and drastic drops like Porsche had at Sebring. This is difficult to administer until you have references from others , Toyota is at the top in these points because they have been working there for years. We are learning a lot, including myself given my professional background”.

In terms of technology, there is no longer a big difference with the F1…

“No, but you just need to take a tour of the pits to understand it. With the Hypercar regulation, we’ve gotten very close, everything has become very similar and that’s the same as a team, structure and organization of roles. The difference here is that the teams are smaller and reduced numbers, a bit like a minor F1 team”.

Le Mans is coming soon: will there be specific developments for the 24h or will we proceed with a view to the entire championship with the introduction of new features?

“The regulations don’t provide for a specific aerodynamic package for that race, so development will be from a WEC perspective. Obviously there is attention for Le Mans, but it’s no longer like it happened in the past, when you built a car specifically for that race.” ‘appointment”.

Will we see anything in Spa?

“Something will come, at the moment what we lack is only time because we have many things in the pipeline and in practice there will be two races in a row, between Portugal and Belgium. Once Spa is finished, then we will be able to carry out specific tests”.

How do you feel about pilot management?

“I’m lucky to have already worked in the past with Fuoco and Giovinazzi, but in the end it’s always the same logic and procedures, so there are no problems. And it’s also the fun part of this job, what keeps us alive!”