The days of Saturday and Sunday will be remembered in the annals of Ferrari and in the minds of all fans, with the official presentation of the brand new Le Mans Hypercar which then also made its debut for the first time on the track in front of the public.

On the occasion of the 2022 World Finals held in Imola, the Prancing Horse did things in style. The veils on the 499P were removed on Saturday evening during the gala dinner, immediately arousing great interest, thunderous applause and burst of snapshots.

Climb on the stage set up in the marquee used for the exhibition-exhibition of the historic cars of Maranello, the new generation prototype that will debut in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship in 2023 – also returning to race the 24h of Le Mans to give the assault to absolute success – remained at the disposal of … objectives and eyes of the tide of Tifosi arrived at Enzo and Dino Ferrari, who from the early hours of Sunday morning immediately reached the stand to admire the car up close.

Ferrari 499P LMH Photo by: Ferrari

At 1.00 pm, however, people crowded the stands of the Santerno racetrack in order not to miss the Ferrari Show; the 499P made its first laps in front of the public with Alessandro Pier Guidi at the wheel, after he had trodden the Emilia-Romagna track in August during development tests.

Those present could not only see the LMH in action for the first time in red-yellow livery, a tribute to the glorious 312PB that ran the last Le Mans for the overall victory, but also hear its … song.

Ferrari has released the mid-mounted 2994cc V6 engine audio, derived from that of the 296 and paired with a hybrid unit designed specifically for this car and installed at the front.

And as was said in the past at the start of the 24h of Le Mans: ‘Gentlemen, start your engines! ”Turn up the volume and enjoy it!