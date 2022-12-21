Fiorano, Imola, Portimao, Monza, Aragon and now Vallelunga. The Lazio circuit hosted the last test of 2022 for the Ferrari 499P, the prototype with which the Maranello company will face the FIA ​​WEC from 2023. The Cavallino hypercar completed another test session on the Roman track after the endurance simulation conducted on the Spanish track, where some minor problems emerged. It is therefore no coincidence that during the two days on the Roman circuit the team has focused on improving the car’s reliabilityan area in which the work of the technicians was mainly concentrated.

In the calendar year that saw it take to the track for the first time in July, the Ferrari 499P covered a total of 16,000 kilometres, a result to which the recent Aragon endurance test also contributed. The 30,000 kilometers accumulated by Porsche are a long way off, but unlike the house from Zuffenhausen, expected to make its debut at Daytona, the Prancing Horse will have time to continue development until its debut at Sebring.

The technical director Ferdinand Cannizzo thus commented the last test session in Vallelunga: “Il The work done by the team in 2022 was decidedly intense but we are still at the beginning of the development process. As is normal at this stage, we see progress but also glitches that slow down the program. We are collecting data and useful ideas that help us grow the car both in terms of performance and reliability. There is still a lot of work to do to get us ready for the debut at Sebringbut we are following the stages that we had defined”. The 499P will now be able to enjoy a few days of rest before being reawakened to return to work on the track in 2023. The coming year is in fact full of ambitions for Maranello, which will return to the top of endurance after fifty years of waiting, with the goal of regaining the overall victory at Le Mans.