The queen of Kemmel is the 499p. At Spa Ferrari passed in qualifying at almost 319 km/h on the longest straight in the Ardennes, followed by 316 km/h by the Cadillac-Toyota duo and by 315 km/h by Peugeot and Porsche. The comments after the 6 Hours of Belgium highlighted the speed qualities of the red bike, systematically the fastest in the first and third sectors, the fastest on the track. However, the Maranello team competed in the Spa marathon with the gearbox ratios in Le Mans configuration, the only one to do so, slightly falsifying the speed readings. And yet, precisely the decision to bring forward the use of the gears for the French 24 Hours raises new curiosities about the characteristics of the 499P.

The choice

The on-board footage with the telemetry graphics released by the WEC allow you to compare the gear ratios between the different cars and the various races, even though they force you to think head and shoulders without being able to go into detail given the poor accuracy of the data. The regulation allows the homologation of only two sets of gears for each car. In the previous rounds at Sebring and Portimao, Ferrari shifted at speeds similar to the other hybrid hypercars, Toyota and Peugeot, but at Spa Antonello Coletta’s team decided to resort to the high-speed ratios designed for Le Mans. In particular, the 499P in Belgium showed a gain of 10 km/h in the jump between 4th and 5th gear compared to usual, 15 km/h between 6th and 7th and almost 20 km/h more for the last change.

Ferrari therefore extended the maximum speed that could be reached at the limiter, improving its speed readings at the bottom of the Kemmel. Difficult to establish whether the objective for the Cavallino was solely to test in advance the conditions under which the car will have to work at Le Mansincluding hybrid delivery strategies. If that was the aim, Ferrari might even have raced the Spa 6 hours not to the best of its ability. The increase in top speed comes at the expense of recovery out of corners, contributing to accumulating a delay in the driven second sector and preventing the 499P from even engaging seventh gear on the Blanchimont stretch.

An alternative hypothesis is that for Ferrari it was a simple choice of set-up, based on a different concept of the car from its rivals. Le Mans will be the definitive testing ground, but the impression is that the 499P is a car capable, through the set-up, of remaining close to minimum aerodynamic drag of the regulation. Nor should the strategy of using the hybrid be overlooked. The torque characteristic of the electric drive is one of the parameters that determine the ideal gear ratios, based on the se the philosophy of the hybrid engine either at higher torque and lower top speed or vice versa. In the first case, for example, when picking up between fourth and sixth gear, the front engine would provide high torque, supporting the rear combustion engine and allowing it to be used with longer ratios. Once the seventh gear was reached, the electric motor would take second place and it would be up to the combustion unit to push up to maximum speed.

Tire ordeal

The reports for Le Mans helped the 499P achieve high straight-line speeds at Spa, but at the same time may have exhibited interesting qualities. Judgment postponed to Le Mans, where everyone will race in a similar configuration and the comparisons will be more truthful. Meanwhile, another Ferrari quality that emerged in Belgium was the excellent performance of the Radillon on a wet track. Even in this case, however, it is difficult to establish whether what we have seen derives from the good aerodynamic balance of the car or whether the different gear ratios ensured a better compromise between stability and acceleration uphill.

In terms of performance, Ferrari ran its best race of the season at Spa, but the final result does not reflect the car’s potential. At the start, the Ferrari wall opted to start with wet tires on a damp track, always under the banner of that cautious approach that is guiding Antonello Coletta’s team in these first steps in the premier class. Next, the 499P has struggled terribly to get the tires up to temperature, taking several turns. The delay thus accumulated, combined with the start on wet tyres, meant that the Reds ended up lapped and were no longer able to take advantage of a Safety Car to get closer to the leaders.

Towards Le Mans

The news of the reintroduction of tyrewarmers for the 24 Hours of Le Mans can only benefit Ferrari, especially for the night stints. However, work will have to be done to cure the heating difficulties, given that from Monza onwards tyrewarmers will once again be prohibited. While in, the Cavallino gains confidence in view of Le Mans, after the 499P showed a respectable race pace in Belgium. Doubt remains as to how much Toyota, free from external pressure, has retained its true potential, but Ferrari continues to grow at an impressive rate. At Le Mans, six weeks will have passed since the 6 hours of Spa, enough time to get even closer to the world champions.

To prepare for the event of the year, Ferrari will be driving at home in Monza together with Porsche and Vanwall. The objective, in addition to perfecting straight-line mileage, will be to improve understanding of the Michelin tyres, which the 499P degraded too quickly at Sebring and with which it was excessively conservative at Portimao. The last small variable for Le Mans could be the Balance of Performance. They won’t change the values ​​compared to Toyota and Peugeot, but the regulation allows for adjustments between the Hypercar and LMDh platforms. The 499P was by far the second force at the start of the season, but the podium in the centenary edition is anything but obvious.