The 499P, Hypercar for Ferrari’s return to the top of endurance, has exalted the international audience for its aesthetic character, a synthesis of elegance and aggression. The most important quality for a racing car, however, is competitiveness, on which Maranello is working with a dense test program. The Fiorano shakedown was followed by the exit of Portimao, to then return to Italy among the friendly corners of Monza. The agenda is set to intensify further in the coming monthswith the homologation of the 499P which should take place by the end of the year.

“The test program is very intense, because we started last, we have only been on track since July. It is clear that we must exploit every day and every possible moment“, Explains a FormulaPassion Antonello Colettain charge of GT Sports Activities. “It is clear that testing means going home, modifying the car and then going back to test what has been modified. We absolutely have to be pragmatic, analytical, consistency without losing every kilometer we do. Also for this we have two machines. Therefore, this is the goal, try to do as many kilometers as possible. Before going to America we will try to be on track every moment we can“. The priority is to minimize the disadvantage in terms of experience gained on the track towards Toyota and Peugeot, already protagonists in the WEC, and Porsche, which recently completed a 36-hour continuous test at Sebring.

To compensate for the lack of time, the Cavallino can count on two cars that are already fully functional, both tested in Monza to evaluate different solutions. An extremely valuable strategy according to Alessandro Pier Guidi: “All the drivers involved jumped between the two cars, also because sometimes there were different technical solutions, they tried different things. In the end, we didn’t have much time: the car will debut in March and the shakedown was in July. The months were therefore not so many and we had to do a very quick learning process, both on our part as drivers at the driving level and to improve the car. The idea of ​​using two cars in parallel allowed this, it accelerated everything. If one had two years of time, one car would probably be enough and would advance, but if one had six to eight months like the ones we had, it would take two cars. I think it was a great idea and it was one of the reasons why we were able to grow very quickly ”.