Ferrari completed another two days of testing at the Sebring circuit with the 499P which it will take to its debut in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

In exactly one month, the 2023 season of the top endurance series will begin with the Prologue, scheduled right on the Florida track where the 1000 Miglia will take place on 17 March.

And a couple of weeks after the tests carried out for the first time on this tricky track, the standard bearers of the Prancing Horse are back in action with the Hypercar prepared by the AF Corse team and driven by the official Competizioni GT drivers, Alessandro Pier Guidi, Antonio Giovinazzi, James Calado and Antonio Fuoco.

The other two crew members of the #50, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen, were not present in the United States, having already flown to Dubai to race the 4h which opens the Asian Le Mans Series over the weekend.

Ferrari 499P at Sebring Photo by: Ferrari

Also in this case, the prototype from Maranello was put to the test to improve reliability by alternating back on track with stops in the pits for all types of checks. And as at the end of the previous US outing, what transpires from the words of the Ferraristi is a (very) cautious optimism regarding the situation.

“Compared to the previous test carried out a couple of weeks ago, we have made some progress, having further confirmation of the goodness of the project”, underlines Calado.

“There’s not much time left before the debut and there are still aspects to improve and others to continue working on, but the path followed is the right one and the sensations remain positive”.

“These tests are important to be able to start from a good base when the Sebring 1000-mile weekend begins.”

In this month which separates the 499P from its debut in the FIA ​​WEC, a few more tests will be organized in Europe.