After the convincing start to the season in the World Endurance Championship, the Ferrari 499Ps are hunting for confirmations on the iconic Spa-Francorchamps track, scene of the third round of the 2023 calendar scheduled in eight days.

Fresh from two podiums and a pole position in the first two outings at Sebring and Portimão, the crews of the Ferrari – AF Corse team are called to consolidate the results obtained, making further progress in terms of performance and reliability.

The particular shape of the circuit that develops among the woods of the Ardennes, site of historic successes by the Prancing Horse, will offer important feedback on the eve of the most awaited race of the year, the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

From this point of view, the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps will allow the teams to compete with a less atypical track than the tracks in Florida and Portugal, with sectors – especially the third – which have similar technical characteristics to the French one.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The crews of the 499P number 50 and 51 arrive at the start with the same ambitions, but different classification situations. Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen, currently in second position in the overall standings, will try to give continuity to the results, trying to get even closer to the Toyotas.

Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi, on the other hand, are aiming for a race without the unexpected events that conditioned their potential in the first outings of the season, also thanks to the success obtained last year by Pier Guidi and Calado in the LMGTE Pro class, thanks at which they began the comeback in the standings that gave them the world iris at the end of the season.

The only two weeks of break between the Portuguese and Belgian races were used by the team to analyze the results that emerged from the 6 Hours of Portimão, with the aim of continuing the growth and development process of both the 499P and the team.

#83 Richard Mille AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Luis Perez Companc, Lilou Wadoux, Alessio Rovera Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

LMGTE AM

The four Ferrari 488 GTEs that will participate in the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps will aim for the top positions in the LMGTE AM Class with the official drivers of the Maranello company: Lilou Wadoux, Alessio Rovera, Davide Rigon and Daniel Serra.

Richard Mille AF Corse’s Ferrari 488 GTE restarts from the excellent second place achieved in Portimão, fighting for class success right up to the closing stages of the race in the second round of the season.

With the aim of continuing to score points with a high specific weight for the championship, Wadoux and Rovera will return to the spotlight with the number 83 Ferrari shared with Luis Perez Companc. The crew, in their first season together in the category reserved for teams made up of professionals and gentlemen, nurtures the ambition to continue a growing journey on a track considered by motorsport enthusiasts to be the “University” of racing in Europe.

#57 Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Takeshi Kimura, Scott Huffaker, Daniel Serra Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

With the Portuguese fourth place in the archive, the 488 GTE number 54 in VistaJet livery on the Belgian track will be entrusted to the tried and tested team formed by Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci and Davide Rigon. The AF Corse car was the author of a good start to the season having finished fifth in the inaugural act of the FIA ​​WEC, the 1000 Miles of Sebring, and having finished just 3.4s from the third step of the podium in the following event in Portimão .

Ulysse de Pauw and Simon Mann will be busy with the 488 GTE number 21 and, in Belgium, they will have Diego Alessi by their side again after the latter’s promising debut in the World Endurance Championship in the Algarve. A fourth and a fifth place respectively in America and in Portugal form the schedule of the AF Corse car.

The Ferrari quartet was completed by the 488 GTE in yellow livery brought to the track by the Swiss Kessel Racing team, which will see Takeshi Kimura and Scott Huffaker alternate at the wheel, drivers with respectively Bronze and Silver licenses, together with the official Daniel Serra.

The crew had finished third in the Sebring 1000 Miles, obtaining the first podium of the season in LMGTE Am for the Maranello company, while in the first European appointment they had passed under the checkered flag in tenth position.