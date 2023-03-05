Ferrari has completed the test program with the 499P and is now preparing for its debut in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, which will open its doors on 17 March at Sebring.

The Prancing Horse Hypercar has covered another very useful km to better prepare for the trip to Florida, where the Prologue, i.e. the collective tests for all the participants in the series, will be held next week.

In the last three days, the prototype managed by AF Corse has been in Portimão with the two formations of official drivers, namely Nicklas Nielsen/Antonio Fuoco/Miguel Molina (#50) and James Calado/Alessandro Pier Guidi/Antonio Giovinazzi (#51) .

Ferrari 499P LMH Photo by: Ferrari

The endurance tests undertaken at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve once again saw the Maranello technicians focus above all on improving reliability and collecting data which will then come in handy when the Portuguese 8h of the FIA ​​WEC takes place on the same track in April.

“The Sebring Prologue is just a few days away and every kilometer covered on the track is useful to understand where and how we can improve our car in view of a race debut that will be exciting for all of us, but at the same time very demanding from a technical point of view”, he commented at the end of the Nielsen test.

The Prologue is scheduled for Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 March, while the 1000 Miles of Sebring which will kick off the season will take place on Friday 17 March.