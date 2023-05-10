Having archived the first three races of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship, Ferrari is now preparing to do its homework to better prepare for the biggest event of the year, the 24h of Le Mans.

It hasn’t even been a year since the 499P’s first outing on the Fiorano track, but it already has a Pole Position and three podiums in the Hypercar Class, establishing itself as the second force in the championship behind Toyota.

This is why there is great satisfaction within the Maranello team, which together with AF Corse had to start learning how to manage a project as complicated as the LMH prototype in less than 12 months.

Antonello Coletta, head of Ferrari GT Sortive Activities, Amato Ferrari, AF Corse team principal, and Ferdinando Cannizzo, Ferrari GT technical director Photo by: Ferrari

“Performance is continuing to improve and grow, from the first day of testing at Fiorano in July 2022, arriving at the race debut in 9 months, which was not a long time to develop the programme,” said the engineer Ferdinando Cannizzo (Ferrari Endurance Program Manager) at a media event in Maranello attended by Motorsport.com.

“The positive thing is that in such a short time we have managed to have excellent reliability, a crucial aspect for us and the first objective on which we continue to focus whenever a problem arises. The priority is to resolve it so that it does not come back later.”

From the very first statements it was very clear that the men in red wanted to act with extreme calm and patience, also because the team set up to take care of the two 499Ps in the World Championship was created with a long-term view and by growing new members.

“The team is small and relatively young, there are people who have never seen the track before and during the tests we also worked to ensure that they integrate better into the new situation, learning to work together and grow”.

“This is something we are very proud of, considering the pressures we face on a WEC race weekend. Huge steps forward have been made from Sebring to Spa. The car has solid foundations and the potential is there, we want to continue to grow and find the consistency that allows us to fight for victories as soon as possible”.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: Ferrari

The small number of people is the key to not wasting strength and energy, facing with serenity and competence every obstacle that the path can inevitably present to a project of this kind.

“One of our strengths is our knowledge of the car; we are a small team, but involved in every area and everyone knows exactly how to react when something happens, knowing what needs to be done. This has been the case since the first tests and today it is so also in the race”.

“We had a few small problems recently, but none of these stopped the car and our intervention meant that the race was completed. I think this is a very important area for us because it gives us further ways to improve quickly.” .

“The team worked very hard during the tests to understand how the car reacted and what it took to be consistent. Everyone contributed to making great strides forward in our first experience among the LMHs”.

“Certainly we could have been more aggressive in certain situations, but as we have said several times, the goal is to grow by taking one step at a time. This is why the approach has been rather conservative, in order to find the right confidence which will then allow us to be a little more creative and aggressive in the future.”

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: Ferrari

And speaking of being conservative: Cannizzo underlined once again how much the aspect linked to the use of tires is fundamental for increasing performance.

At Spa-Francorchamps and Portimao, from this point of view, Ferrari ‘buttoned up’, but what they learned will ensure that in subsequent outings we will also begin to see some more risky and aggressive strategies.

“Compared to last year, the tire specifications are different and we only had the opportunity to test them recently at the beginning of the year. We all know that it is the key factor for obtaining performance from the car, there is certainly room for improvement here too and the the list of things to do is very long. We want and must grow, certainly the kids have never stopped in this respect”.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

In exactly one month the 24h of Le Mans will start on the Circuit de la Sarthe; Ferrari returns after 50 years to compete for the overall victory and this is very different from the victorious exits in the GT categories seen in recent years.

“Expectations for Le Mans are obviously very high, but preparation will be aimed at taking advantage of all the opportunities we will have, working first on reliability and then on track performance. It’s not easy and we know it, we’ll do a test in order to understand how and where to intervene, trying to imagine everything that can happen in such a long and demanding race to improve”.

“We’re talking about pit stops, driver changes, brake replacements and other mechanical and aerodynamic parts on the front and rear; in short, everything that could happen to be faced within 24 hours. No one can stop, it’s a long race and we have to train and focus to know exactly how to intervene”.

“Our rivals are very strong and have a lot more experience, we have to work hard to reach their level. At the same time, we are also dreaming and working hard to extract the maximum performance from the car and grow. The goal is to fight for the podium, but to do that we must first of all finish the race, possibly with both cars.”

“The next tests will be aimed at this, with the hope of solving every little problem that has arisen so far, improving the weak points and having a car that can fight in such a long race. We are confident and happy with what we have done so far, but we want to be well prepared.”