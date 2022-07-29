We had seen it on the track at Fiorano on 12 April in the red-black camouflage livery and now it looks more flamboyant than ever: Ferrari officially showed the 296 GT3 in the paddock of Spa-Francorchamps, theater of the 24h of the GT World Challenge which took place dispute this weekend, and the thunderous applause when the tarp is raised must admit that they were well deserved.

A particular choice, that of having the Ardennes track as a stage, given that a year ago the historic victory arrived with the grandiose overtaking made by Alessandro Pier Guidi against Audi when there were 10 minutes left at the end of a crazy race.

“The 488 depicts is our present on the track, which deserves to be celebrated, whose numbers and victories obtained since the debut are history and represent the history that has probably been most successful for us,” said Antonello Coletta, Head of GT Activities , at the preview presentation in which Motorsport.com took part.

“The 296 was born to continue the GT3 story, we chose this model for various reasons. The first was to have a fun car to drive, but also to embody the characteristics required by the category. It is a Ferrari project developed by our engineers in Maranello. using experience and knowledge. A great job has been done “.

“It is a beautiful car, completely different from the 488, and I know it is very fast! It is the result of a 360 ° innovative approach in terms of technology and the collaborations chosen to carry out the project. The idea was that to have a vehicle suitable for PRO riders and gentlemen, the goal is simple and we would like to win by repeating what we did with the 488, giving support to all customer teams “.

From this point of view, Alessandra Todeschini, Head of GT Competitions, explained the following: “We started the GT racing project in 2002 and today we have reached the victories in GT3 and with a brand new car for Le Mans. It is a point of arrival and a new starting point, very exciting “.

“A meticulous work has been done with great attention, obviously carrying out two such important projects in parallel as the 296 GT3 and the Hypercar is not at all easy, but we have the experience and the technical, logistical and commercial strength to do it. There is an entire company working on this, from the Style Center to the technical departments “.

“The customer teams are our primary attention, we listened to them a lot to improve and when we decided to undertake the new project it was done with them in mind, configuring the car in a particular way and preparing for support on the track with our technicians and engineers. , as well as pilots and the supply of spare parts “.

Ferrari 296 GT3 Photo by: Ferrari

“We have also worked a lot thinking about sustainability, which is important to us, as confirmed by the awards we have recently received. We have tried to find better solutions for the use and exploitation of new biofuels, but also in the production of components”.

This car represents the future of the Prancing Horse in GT racing, but above all it will bear the weight of the legacy left by the 488, which in its seventh year continues to win everywhere, proving to be one of the most successful cars in the category and for the Maranello company.

Now the page is turned and the 296 embodies all the features suitable for use by both professional teams and drivers as well as customer and amateur teams, but without giving up a series of innovative technologies and solutions derived from the road 296 GTB, from which takes the hybrid system.

The entire 296 GT3 operation began in 2020, starting with the first CFD simulations, studying aerodynamics with models in the wind tunnel, bench tests and endurance tests in the 4WD cell of Maranello.

The Ferrari technicians have created with the Centro Stile a captivating livery made of a red that incorporates matt-black inserts that change according to the light, with the inevitable tricolor present on the nose, in the lower part of the side and surrounding the carbon-colored hood of the rear mid-engine, whose body and wing are black joining perfectly to the top and side with thin stripes.

The idea was to have a car divided into three sections – front, central and rear – to simplify the interventions, both from the mechanical point of view (for the suspension and transmission package) and from the aesthetic point of view as regards the disassembly of the body parts. . For example, the alternator is attached to the gearbox, making it easier to access for servicing.

The electronically actuated 6-speed Xtrac gearbox is new and developed specifically for the 296 GT3, with an electronic single-plate clutch that can also be controlled on the steering wheel and not via the pedal.

The engine of the Ferrari 296 GT3 Photo by: Ferrari

In this sense, we have tried to minimize the wiring to avoid complications, while the new 120 ° V6 cylinder engine in which the turbos are installed, in order to have more compactness, is positioned lower and in the center compared to the ‘ little sister ‘road, gaining about 10% in stiffness and torsion, according to what they say from Maranello.

The architecture is winning in terms of combustion, integration of the intake manifolds and engine mounts on the intake sides of the cylinder head: the engine is more compact and lighter, given the elimination of external lungs and supports, and the fluid dynamics benefits from the reduction of volumes by increasing suction efficiency.

All the internal fluid dynamics of the engine and the specific components adopted for the track version of the engine have been studied and fine-tuned by Ferrari engineers and his collaborators to guarantee uncompromising performance, reliability and driveability, to be exploited both in Sprint and in those Endurance.

The aerodynamics is clearly derived from the GT3 regulations, but there has been a painstaking work to choose all the appendages in the right way, such as the flow deviators placed behind the front wheels, freely inspired by F1, gaining 20% ​​in terms of vertical load compared to the previous generation.

We also worked to minimize driveability problems, aware that the car will also be driven by so-called ‘gentlemen’ drivers, who will be able to count on a very high level of efficiency even in the wake of other cars, thanks to the front splitter and rear extractor. characterized by a three-dimensionally designed diffuser.

Ferrari 296 GT3 Photo by: Ferrari

The cockpit has been designed to improve the rider’s visibility, reducing the dimensions of the safety cell, but maintaining the safety features. The controls are easily accessible by the driver and there are now several controls on the steering wheel, just like in the sophisticated ones of F1. There is also an air conditioning system that can be used in the hottest races.

Also new is the aluminum frame, made lighter as possible to better accommodate the ballasts, with a slightly longer wheelbase than the road version, double wishbone suspensions and anti-roll bars with various adjustments, while the calipers and brake discs are brand new. like the Rotiform rims produced exclusively.

“This new V6 is really special and very powerful, we started thinking well about how to change the various parts of the stock engine according to regulatory needs, inserting the turbo inside the ‘V’, which is a useful innovation to optimize space and improve efficiency, “said Ferdinando Cannizzo, head of GT development on the track.

“From here we began to study the lines of the exhausts and the position of the intecooler, in order to have a better compactness, as well as the weight distribution. The aerodynamics was a great challenge to face because the base was excellent, but it was necessary to develop and improve the efficiency and sensitivity of the machine “.

“Stability is important to make riders perform at their best, who need different characteristics, so a lot of weight and shape has been worked on the rims too. Comfort and visibility inside the vehicle were also a priority during the design”.

“The steering wheel was designed working with the information received from the drivers, trying to change the design and graphics, but making everything as simple as possible to use. For example, one of the difficulties is driving at night in endurance racing, this is one of the moments where you notice the greatest changes in performance; this is why the incorporation of the additional headlights at the front was also designed to give drivers an advantage “.

“Finally, the structure of the machine is very important, divided into three parts to simplify the interventions. So you can do what you need with a single operation in the pits, having easier access to the various components”.

The 296 GT3 was assembled in collaboration with Oreca and Hugues de Chaunac also spoke at Spa, commenting on this new adventure for his company.

“It was a great thrill to have the opportunity to work on this project with our engineers – said the President of the French manufacturer – It is difficult to say which is the most beautiful part of the car, but the track will speak for itself”.

Finally, the two official Ferrari GT drivers, Andrea Bertolini and Davide Rigon, also intervened, who are carrying out the development of the Red team together with their colleagues.

“It is difficult to explain in words the emotions you feel when you have the opportunity to drive a new car like this – said the Emilian – From the first day it was an emotion, just like every day”.

“Every time in Ferrari the challenge is demanding because you have to make a car faster than the previous one, but now it is faster, since we are talking about the 488. He has won everything in every part of the world, but the goal for a driver. it is always having a fast vehicle, predictable in behavior thinking of gentlemen, and comfortable “.

“From the first day I was amazed by the level we started from, so thanks to Oreca and all the technicians for the great work done from the beginning”.

The Venetian added: “It was very exciting to drive this car, I didn’t ride as much as Andrea, but I immediately felt great emotions and incredible sensations, which are the most important thing to get in tune with it”.

“I was amazed and I can’t wait to be able to lead her in the championship next year.”

Ferrari 296 GT3 Photo by: Ferrari

FERRARI 296 GT3 – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

MOTOR

Type F163CE, 6 cyl. V 120 °, 4 valves per cylinder, 2992 cm3, GDI Turbo Bore / stroke: 88 x 82 mm

Maximum power: approximately 600hp * at 7250rpm Maximum torque: approximately 710Nm * at 5500rpm

EXCHANGE

Transverse sequential gearbox, 6 speeds

Rotary e-shift actuator gearshift with paddles on the steering wheel E-clutch, electronic clutch actuator with paddles on the steering wheel Magnesium gearbox with integrated oil recovery tank

CHASSIS

Track: 1726mm front / 1710mm rear Width: 2050mm max (without mirrors)

Wheelbase: 2660 mm Dry weight: 1250 kg

Front and rear suspension: double overlapping triangle, tubular steel suspension arms

5-way adjustable shock absorbers

Rims: front 12.5 “x 18”, rear 13 “x 18” Tires: front 30/68/18, rear 31/71/18 Brake discs: front Ø 400×36, rear 332×32 Brake calipers: front 6 pistons, rear 4 pistons Brake pads: front 30 mm, rear 26.5 mm

* Subject to Balance of Performance