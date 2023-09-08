The weekend of the 6 Hours of Fuji, the sixth and penultimate round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, got underway with the first two free practice sessions featuring the 12 Hypercars entered in the world’s top class. Ferrari ends the day conquering the first two positions in the morning session, while in the afternoon the Prancing Horse obtained a fourth and a sixth time.

free 1

Due to the passage of the typhoon Yun Yeung, which involved the Fuji International Speedway area starting Thursday afternoon, the session began in wet track conditions, with the asphalt tape partially starting to dry out over the 90 minutes. The number 50 Ferrari 499P completed 40 laps obtaining a best time of 1’35”649, with Antonio Fuoco at the wheel, which earned the car – shared with Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen – the first position. 2”609 behind, in second place, the crew of Hypercar number 51, with Antonio Giovinazzi author of the fastest time (1’38”258).

free 2

The afternoon session was held in dry track conditions, with temperatures just over 24°C and 29°C respectively for the air and the asphalt, allowing the Ferrari – AF Corse team to continue the set-up work by overall 100 laps. The fastest 499P was number 51, fourth, thanks to the time of 1’30”618 set by Giovinazzi – who shares the car with Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado – at 1”095 from Toyota number 8, leader of the shift. Sixth position for the number 50 Hypercar from the Maranello company with Nielsen who stopped the clock at 1’30”877.

The program

The third free practice session is scheduled for Saturday 9 September from 10.20 to 11.20, which will anticipate the qualifications reserved for the Hypercar class, which will take place from 15.30 to 15.45 to determine the starting grid of the endurance test, which starts on Sunday 10 from 11 (the times shown are local).