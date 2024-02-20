AF Corse has revealed the livery of its Ferrari 499P with which it will privately participate in the 2024 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, distinguishable by a wonderful 'Modena Yellow'.

The team from Piacenza follows closely behind the House of the Prancing Horse, which on Sunday showed the renewed colors of its #50 and #51 Hypercars.

Today it is the turn of the #83 which will be driven by Robert Kubica and the official Maranello duo formed by Yifei Ye and Robert Shwartzman, trying to repeat the exploits of their colleagues Fuoco/Molina/Nielsen and Pier Guidi/Calado/Giovinazzi in the Hypercar Class.

#83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Robert Kubica, Yifei Ye, Robert Shwartzman Photo by: AF Corse

It is not surprising that the 'Orlen' sponsor brought by the Polish driver appears large on the red parts of the bodywork of the Maranello hybrid prototype, whose scheme is exactly the same as the Officials #50 and #51, but with reversed colouring.

The only small difference is in the red that surrounds the rear-view mirrors and the wheel arches in the upper part of the front bodywork, which on the official models is carbon black.

'Charles Pozzi' branding is also prominently displayed on the black rear wing and on a light blue band at the top of the cabin, as well as the logo for the Mexican city of Cancún above the door and 'Ferrari of Austin and San Antonio' ​​on the side of the race number on the side, thus completing the list of brands that will support AF Corse's private program.

The iconic features of the 499P are highlighted by a stunning 'Modena Yellow', while the central band that runs across the car is Ferrari Red, as are the roof and the lines on the rear wheel arch, the upper part of the bonnet wing and the interiors of the side panels of the rear wing, adopting the basic idea used for the 'sisters' of the Mother House.

The team led by the Team Manager, Gabriele Marazzi and the Technical Director, Giuseppe Petrotta, is preparing to make its debut this weekend in the Prologue tests scheduled in Lusail on 24 and 25 February, while the championship will start on 2 March with the 1812 Km of Qatar.