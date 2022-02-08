Charlie Fagg will make his FIA World Endurance Championship debut with D’station Racing for the 2022 season.

The 22-year-old was crowned Champion last year in the European GT4 Series and was chosen by the Japanese team, which collaborates with TF Sport, to compete in the LMGTE Am Class.

Fagg will share the steering wheel of the Aston Martin Vantage # 777 with the owners Satoshi Hoshino and Tomonobu Fujii, who are in their second experience in the World Endurance Championship, and will debut in just over a month in Sebring.

“I am happy to compete at this level, it is something I have always dreamed of doing and succeeding with such a team is more than I could have hoped for! – says Fagg – Even if it is a big step forward for me, I am honored to be able to learning from my fantastic teammates, Hoshino-san and Fujii-san, as well as making my debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which is the icing on the cake. Thanks to everyone and I’m excited for Sebring! “

Fujii, who is also CEO of D’station Racing, added: “We are looking forward to working with Charlie, he will be a great asset to our team. We want to improve last year’s results and we hope to bring D’station Racing several times on the podium during the season “.

Tom Ferrier, head of TF Sport, commented: “We are really happy to have Charlie with us. D’station Racing has shown good potential in 2021 and I have no doubt that Charlie will be able to find a good pace right away. talented young drivers across the GT racing pyramid is something extremely important to me and I am delighted that we were able to support Charlie in such a significant step in his career. “