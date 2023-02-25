It is a moderately confident Loïc Duval who appears at the start of the 2023 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

Throughout the winter, Peugeot Sport worked with its drivers on the 9X8 Hypercar, trying to improve it and solve the problems that arose during the three races held last season.

Tests were held for the last time in Aragon a few days ago and now the materials will be sent to Sebring to tackle the 1000 Miglia on 17 March which will open the dances of the new year.

Loic Duval fans Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“It’s a very intense period because the 2023 season is approaching, as I think it is for everyone, but for us I’d say it’s going well – said Duval in a round table which was also attended by Motorsport.com – We had a good test session last week and we can’t wait to start over and tackle a full season, also considering the arrival of so many manufacturers in the category”.

As we said, the tests from November to today have focused on trying to understand and solve the problems that emerged in the three 2022 races that the 9X8s ran, certainly showing growth from Monza (July) to Sakhir (November), but also various weaknesses .

“As everyone saw, there were some problems last year, but in Bahrain we had already made excellent progress after Monza and Fuji. We were hoping for a smooth race, but that wasn’t the case, so we focused again on the reliability during the winter”.

“Personally I’m confident that things have been sorted out, but in Sebring we know it will be very tough because it’s a track that has unique characteristics and in Europe we haven’t been able to replicate those conditions, especially the bumps. It’s a leap in the dark, but we think positively in view of the other races, which are more for us”.

“During the winter the work in the company also continued with great commitment and I think we have reached an acceptable level of reliability. We will see how it goes in the first races and where we will be”.

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8 by Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, James Rossiter Photo by: Paul Belletti

There is confidence, but obviously it’s difficult to make predictions at the moment and the Frenchman underlines how much the championship is becoming increasingly competitive and tight in order to be able to make judgments prematurely.

“At the moment it’s too early to define the values ​​in the field. Most of the teams are new and we too don’t know where we are. Toyota is perhaps slightly ahead of us, but we are working hard and I think we are ready starting, as well as everyone”.

“It will certainly be a demanding challenge for everyone and Toyota is the team to beat at the moment. But we know that the others will also be tough opponents in what is in fact the opening chapter of the new era, with so many drivers and teams they arrive”.

“The series is becoming beautiful and very difficult, but it is a challenge that everyone would like to face in life as a man of sport and engines. And being able to win it would become even more beautiful, so I am personally very happy to be part of this project and not I can’t wait to get started.”

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Loic Duval Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

For the 9X8 LMH without rear wing there will be many aspects to keep an eye on and one of these concerns the new rule that prohibits tyrewarmers, which has been criticized by several riders considering the risks that this rule will create.

“Frankly, I don’t know if having the hybrid can be an advantage or not for us in this sense, it depends on when it comes into action. I imagine that everything will create a lot of problems for the drivers and we will have to work a lot on the steering wheel and with the brakes in the warm-up laps , especially to bring the rear up to temperature because then it becomes difficult to control it”.

“We have a type of tire that is difficult to bring to the optimal level of performance in terms of temperatures, among other things, there is a big difference between slick and rain tyres, so it will also be problematic if the track dries up” .

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Nico Müller Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“In any case, for the Hypercars that will also be able to count on front-wheel drive with the hybrid, I don’t see how it can be an advantage at the moment given that we don’t know when we will actually be able to use it and at what speed”.

“But I think for the most part it will be difficult to manage the situation, in terms of strategy and other things, which can make everything much more interesting from a racing point of view. You can’t make mistakes and you have to be careful when following someone because we’ll have less grip and finding the window in which the tires work best will be even harder.”

“When you can get them up to temperature, they’re excellent tyres. We’re working on it and we’ve tried a lot in the winter, with cold temperatures, understanding how difficult it is to push. Furthermore, there are also the problems linked to possible rain and at night, but in the end it’s the same situation for everyone and we’ll try to find the right compromise.”