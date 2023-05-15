When Mark Webber announced his farewell to Formula 1 in 2013, he underlined what he would miss from living on the track but also the positive aspects of the new life that awaited. At the top of the list he put the possibility of being able to savor the pleasures of the table again, going beyond the rice and chicken that had been his diet for many years.

Webber (another 1 meter and 83 centimeters) had been forced to live under his ideal weight, maintaining the strict limit of 75 kilograms, in any case ten more than the weight of teammate Sebastian Vettel.

Mark Webber and Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing, in the 2013 Malaysian GP Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

The FIA, under pressure from the drivers and the teams themselves, ran for cover at the end of 2018, separating the weight of the single-seater from that of the driver, setting a minimum limit for the latter of 80 kg.

Lewis Hamilton arrived at the start of the 2019 season fattened by 5 kg: “My ideal weight has always been a little higher than what I had to impose on myself for racing needs, for many seasons we had to become much leaner at the expense health as well”.

An important turning point that of the FIA, which however has not made school in all categories, and among the exceptions there is the WEC, a series managed by the International Federation itself. It’s a surprising choice, above all considering that physical fitness is a key factor in endurance races.

But, although a driver may decide to sacrifice his form to obtain advantages on the track, in many cases it is not physiologically possible to go below a certain limit, with the contraindication of paying a price that is sometimes not exactly indifferent in terms of track performance.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P – Hybrid: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: Paul Foster

The theme has returned to being highly topical at the start of the 2023 season, also thanks to an increase in the competitiveness of the programmes. Initially leaving the field open on the weight front was justified as a balance in favor of women participating in the series, a compensation between physical strength (often a handicap) and weight.

This interpretation has not generated complaints or controversies, even if the power steering has today made up for the harshness of the steering which for years was a limitation that discouraged many women. The problem arose by evaluating the weight gap between the same men, a very influential aspect in terms of pure performance.

The differences between the tallest (there are many riders at the start with a height greater than 1 meter and 83 cm) and those who are shorter in stature, in some cases reach between 15 and 20 kilos. On the Spa track, a ten-kilo difference impacted by almost three tenths per lap, and at Le Mans the gap will be double.

“Six tenths a lap is not something indifferent – commented a driver at Spa – over an average stint of 30 laps, we’re talking about more than 14 seconds”.

The competitiveness of the pilots is known, and there are many who have resorted to strict diets to try to reduce this gap a little, but arriving under the ideal weight on the eve of a physically very demanding marathon such as Le Mans can have contraindications . It’s a delicate issue, because the health of the driver is essential not only for the subject in question, but also for the safety of everyone on the track.

The Toyota GR010 – Hybrid of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez took pole at Spa Photo by: Toyota

Returning to the sporting aspect, it is not a speculation to think that today the rider’s weight is often a fundamental element in defining results on the track. In the last round in Spa, the first three drivers in the qualifying of the Hypercar class were divided by 0″161, while in the LMP2 the first five were enclosed in less than half a second, a margin in which in the previous round in Portimao there were nine crews.

Two years ago at Le Mans, the G Drive team had no doubts in letting De Vries compete in qualifying, a result half a second faster than his teammates due to his featherweight, and there are riders who can count on a favorable balance quite a few, like Robin Frijns, Will Stevens or Dries Vanthoor.

Podium: #63 Prema Racing Oreca 07 – Gibson: Doriane Pin, Mirko Bortolotti, Daniil Kvyat Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

And although it is one of the great surprises of the LMP2 scene thanks to speed skills up to the task, the nineteen year old Doriane Pin of the Prema team can count on almost twenty kilos ahead of teammates Daniil Kvyat and Mirko Bortolotti, and it should not surprise if his times are often in line with the former Red Bull driver.

There are also quite a few riders who are destined not to compete in even one qualifying session, as they are heavier than their teammates, and this aspect creates many frustrations. For years the FIA ​​ignored this problem, but the rise of the WEC favored by the arrival of official manufacturers with the consequent increase in professional drivers has brought the issue back to the fore. It is now up to the International Federation to provide an answer.