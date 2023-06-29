Dindo Capello has been appointed Grand Marshal for the 6h of Monza, the fifth event of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship of the season to be held on 7-9 July.

The Piedmontese, three times winner of the 24h of Le Mans and bearer of Audi Sport, will be on the Brianza track next week and will get on board the Safety Car which will be in front of the group for the formation lap, then kicking off the 6h which will start at 12.30 on Sunday.

“It’s a great honor for me to be the Grand Marshal of Monza, my home track – commented Capello – It’s a special feeling right now, after Ferrari’s historic victory a few weeks ago at Le Mans and all the enthusiasm for the WEC in Italy”.

“I feel very proud of the fact that, 15 years after my last victory, two Italian drivers have also reached the top step of the podium at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.”

“I am sure that Monza will be an epic event for Italian motorsport and that there will be a very special atmosphere. I wish all the teams and drivers a safe, fast and spectacular race.”

The following week, Dindo will, as always, be Motorsport.com’s guest of honor for his very personal 6h Monza event.