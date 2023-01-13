Vanwall has been given the green light to race in the 2023 series with its new Vanderwell 680 LMH Hypercar, and the Frenchman is one of three drivers alongside Esteban Guerrieri and Jacques Villeneuve.

The news follows the Austrian firm’s controversial exclusion from the starting grid in 2022, despite ByKolles having been part of the WEC landscape for many years before with its …Read more

#WEC #Dillmann #good #Vanwall #race