Nyck De Vries is ready to get back into the game and will do so in 2024. The Dutch driver, recently ditched by AlphaTauri after starting the current season as a regular driver in Formula 1, seems very close to returning to the WEC to race with Toyota Gazoo Racing , at the wheel of a GR010 Hybrid Hypercar.

According to what Motorsport.com has learned, the 28-year-old is ready to return to the team for which he was a reserve in 2022 and for which he was supposed to race as a starter in the 2023 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

De Vries had freed himself from the Toyota contract thanks to a clause that allowed him to do so. A clause dedicated only to Formula 1 which, however, was exercised through the call received from AlphaTauri.

Nyck seems to be close to a return, as he has been chosen to replace José Maria Lopez and join Kamui Kobayashi and Mike Conway. The change should have taken place last season, but the call from AlphaTauri changed the driver’s plans.

To date, Toyota has remained secretive about the possibility of signing De Vries next season. Team director Rob Leupen deflected the topic.

“I’m always in touch with Nyck because we’re both Dutch!” he joked. “I think Nyck has a lot of opportunities, and he has tested well for us in the past.”

“It’s also true that we are in a good situation with our crews. I think our current lineup is excellent. From this point of view there are no problems.”

However, the unknown Lopez remains. The Argentine turned 40 at the start of 2023 and was cautious about his chances of remaining at Toyota for a sixth consecutive season.

“We haven’t decided yet,” he admitted to Motorsport.com. “I would like to stay with the team, but I’m not 20 anymore. We’ll have to see. Nothing has been decided yet.”

In recent seasons, Toyota has announced its driver lineups between November and December, along with the rest of its motorsport activities for the following season. Last year De Vries took the AlphaTauri court as he was on his way to becoming a Toyota starter in the WEC, but also looked to be close to the Maserati seat in FIA Formula E.