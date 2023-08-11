The Formula Nippon and SUPER GT champion was called to join the Vanwall team for the fifth round of the 2023 season, alongside Esteban Guerrieri and Tristan Vautier, when Tom Dillmann decided to leave the program managed by ByKolles.

Last year, after winning his second SUPER GT GT300 class title with Kondo Racing last year, De Oliveira said he hoped he could enter more races outside of Japan in an attempt to tackle new challenges.

After getting a taste of international competition at Monza, the 42-year-old says the arrival of the LMGT3 class in the WEC next year could offer more chances to prove himself against world-class opponents.

“Honestly speaking, the level I see in the WEC is quite high – de Oliveira told Motorsport.com – And this also in LMP2 and GTE, not just in Hypercar. I like it and it makes me want to be more and more precise and work harder to improve myself. I like this challenge.”

“For next year, the arrival of the GT3 cars creates another window of opportunity to participate in major events such as Le Mans and Daytona. This is the direction I am looking at. Hypercars will be difficult to find a place, but racing in GT3 I think is realistic”.

De Oliveira explained that his first outing for Vanwall was marred by brake problems in the hot conditions at Monza, requiring the Vandervell 680 LMH’s ducts to be cleaned during pitstops.

The time lost in this process relegated the Brazilian and his teammates to 20th place in the general standings, behind eight LMP2 competitors.

“It’s very difficult to get into a car you’re not familiar with mid-season. I had a test last year [a Barcellona] But I haven’t raced much, and the car has changed since then. I didn’t even know the track.”

“In FP2 there was a problem with the car and so we didn’t lap, so we only had two sessions to split between three riders. Before the race I had probably done less than 20 laps, and never with a full tank.”

“My goal was not to do anything silly and to help the team, and I succeeded. I had the same pace as Tristan and Esteban, so I’m happy with the work done and I enjoyed it.”

De Oliveira has already confirmed his participation in next month’s Fuji race with Vanwall, but will not be available for the season finale in Bahrain due to a coincidence with his SUPER GT commitments.

On his prospects for Fuji, a track where he has already raced twice this year, de Oliveira said: “I always had in mind that Monza would be an apprenticeship weekend and that the goal would be to use some these acquaintances at Fuji”.

“I don’t expect that we will suddenly find ourselves fighting with the other Hypercars, because we were two or three seconds off the pace of the others, but I should be much more comfortable and in tune with the vehicle.”