Daniil Kvyat will move to the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship in 2022 for a new chapter in his motorsport career.

The Russian has signed with G-Drive Racing to complete the crew of the Oreca 07-Gibson # 26 entered in the LMP2 Class with the already announced Rene Binder and James Allen.

The timing of the official announcement is also curious because for a few days there have been rumors of the passage to the WEC of the former F1 driver, given that erroneously on the championship website his card already appeared as a G-Drive Racing color bearer.

In a post-modern world dragged by the web and by the flaws of those who often manage and coordinate embargoes – just note the photos of the new F1 cars that are punctually ‘stolen’ and published before presentation times – Roman Rusinov’s team has dissolved all doubts today. .

“There are few series nowadays that are more competitive than those of prototypes and the WEC – said the 27-year-old – I can’t wait to make my debut with G-Drive Racing, a top endurance team with whom I will be able to fight. to win in the WEC and in Le Mans “.

Rusinov, speaking to Motorsport.com, added: “Daniil is one of the most important sporting figures in Russia and signing with G-Drive has great significance for all of us. I have followed his career since he was in GP3 and the ‘I’ve always considered a talent “.

“I wanted to give him the opportunity to win at Le Mans, but I also think his F1 career is by no means over. I had already tried to sign him previously, like in the 2018 ELMS program, but then he signed up for Ferrari as a reserve and development in F1 “.

“We have a line-up that can aim for the title, like in 2015. Daniil, James and René are strong, fast and experienced.”

Daniil Kvyat, G-Drive Photo by: G-Drive Racing

In the meantime, the collaboration with Algarve Pro Racing continues and for this reason an application has been submitted to the Automobile Club de l’Ouest to register a second Oreca of PRO drivers at the 24h of Le Mans.

Should it be accepted, this will go into the hands of Rusinov himself, plus Sophia Floersch and a third competitor to choose from. These two will race together in ELMS.

“It is important to have two cars at Le Mans that can fight to win the LMP2 at an absolute level, also because for us it would be our 10th participation. We have always been fast, but in recent years we have not been very lucky.”

“I am convinced that we can fight for the top even with the second car; should it happen, we are serious candidates for the first place and we will be very ready”.