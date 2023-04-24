The legendary Paul Dalla Lana has chosen to interrupt his racing career here in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and Heart of Racing will take over to represent Aston Martin.

The Canadian veteran had entered the Aston Martin #98 of his NorthWest AMR team in the LMGTE AM Class also for this season, but today the communication of his decision to hang up his helmet arrived.

In its place, the English manufacturer has chosen the Heart of Racing team to provide support starting from the 6h of Spa-Francorchamps next weekend, with the Vantage that will be led by Ian James, Alex Riberas and Daniel Mancinelli.

With the entry of the American team, protagonist of the IMSA SportsCar Championship and reigning GTD Class Champion, the adventure in the World Championship ends for now for Nicki Thiim and Axcil Jefferies, who were Dalla Lana’s team mates.

#98 Northwest AMR Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE Am of Paul Dalla Lana, Nicki Thiim, David Pittard Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“Racing for Aston Martin, competing at Le Mans and winning a World Champion title was one of the best adventures of my life and gave me so many memories that I will cherish for the rest of my days – said the 57-year-old – But the races sooner or later you know they get to the point of stopping and for me that moment has been here for some time”.

“It has become increasingly difficult to find enough time to prepare and compete at the highest levels; to fight in a World Championship you need to be able to give your best. I was lucky enough to race alongside great riders and friends and to compare myself with the best in the covered wheel category”.

“I have seen the growth of the WEC and been able to drive the powerful V12, V8 and now the turbocharged V8 Vantage at places like Daytona, Sebring and Le Mans. It has been an incredible ride and I am very grateful to have been able to do all of this aboard an Aston Martin. Thanks to all the incredible fans who have come to see us over the years and wish Aston Martin the best of luck in the future. I will definitely miss him!”

#23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Ross Gunn, Alex Riberas Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

So now it’s up to Heart of Racing, which will keep the #98 as the number of its Vantage GTE in its championship debut and at the 24h of Le Mans in June.

“We’ve had long-standing ambitions to participate in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA ​​WEC. That’s how we are and adding these commitments to what we’ve been lucky enough to achieve in our other programs over the last three years is an honor,” said the team principal and driver James – Racing the 24 Hours of Daytona and Le Mans trying to do one-two is very exciting”.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish Paul well for the future and thank him for giving us the chance to take over his membership for the remainder of 2023. It will be a baptism of fire at Spa but we hope to continue to drive forward the successful legacy of the #98 in the WEC”.

#98 Northwest AMR Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Paul Dalla Lana, Axcil Jefferies, Nicki Thiim Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Huw Tasker, Head of Customer Racing at Aston Martin Racing, added: “What Paul has achieved in his career with Aston Martin is simply outstanding. He is a legendary AMR driver and a World Champion, and what he has achieved as Bronze rider in over 10 years of racing in the WEC are incredible. Something like this is unlikely to happen again.”

“Winning 25% of all WEC races is a grand record, and finishing on the podium 37 times is equally astounding. Aston Martin owes a great debt of gratitude to Paul and his grit and undoubted spirit will be missed.” inside the garage. On behalf of all of us we thank him and congratulate him on his fantastic career, he has made us all proud.”

“We would also like to take this opportunity to welcome Heart of Racing to the WEC paddock. The team has been doing a stellar job in IMSA for some time now, as clearly demonstrated by their Daytona win and IMSA GTD title, and we have full confidence that it can grow and develop to mirror these world championship achievements.”