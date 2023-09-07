Cutting-edge technologies applied to competitions

There Ferrari 499P engaged in the FIA ​​WEC adopts electronic solutions that represent the avant-garde of technologies applied to competitions: over 300 sensors, wiring, control units give shape to a system that manages many functions, from the car’s power to its reliability, the latter a key element to ensure the crews compete for victory. Benedicte PrioulEndurance Race Cars Electronics and Controls Manager, David Piccinini, Endurance Race Cars Vehicle Engineering Manager, e Giuliano SalviEndurance Race Cars Race & Testing Manager, analyze in the following video the phases of study, design, development and application of two topics (electronics and reliability) in which the role of the drivers, able to give punctual feedback, is of substantial importance.

The electronics

A term belonging to the common dictionary that acquires a particular meaning when applied to a prototype such as the Ferrari 499P. “Various elements are included in the concept of electronics – explains Bénédicte Prioul –: the sensors, over 300, which monitor the status of the Hypercar; the wiring, which crosses the entire car connecting the former to the control units; and the latter that allow you to manage many functions, from the power of the power unit to reliability”.

A varied set of functions and applications in which the electronics, to name a few examples, manages the switching on of the headlights, of the safety lights for monitoring the hybrid system, of the air conditioning for the benefit of the pilots’ comfort. After finalizing the first control box software, in May 2021, “we developed the wiring and sensors to arrive, in about two years, at having a complete electronic system that was performing, reliable and ready for racing” adds Prioul. “The most complex part was the integration of the hybrid system into the car, which had impacts on the sensors, the high voltage wiring, the integration between the various components, and the control strategies of the components themselves”.

The reliability

Having conceived and created the electronic compartment of the 499P, the technicians of the Ferrari – AF Corse team continued their work with the aim of ensuring the Hypercar maximum reliability. “During the design we prepared the FMEA – Failure Mode and Effect Analysis, the analyzes to evaluate any failures and the effects on the main components of the car: electronics, chassis, mechanics, engine” Davide Piccinini details. The work followed a progressive path. “Once the first 499P was completed, we highlighted the necessary actions to facilitate the assembly and correct functioning of each part and system of the Hypercar continues Piccinini. With the development and validation tests on the track, we have accumulated a large number of kilometers to ensure maximum reliability”.

From the first Shakedown of the Ferrari 499P on 6 July 2022 to its debut at Sebring in March 2023, the journey has not been without obstacles. “When a fault occurs, the cause must be understood: the first diagnosis takes place on the track, but the definitive check is made in Maranello” says Piccinini, who lists the three main phases of this process. “The detailed analysis of the component under observation; identification of the cause of the problem; planning corrective actions”.

The role of pilots

The drivers of the Ferrari 499P can count on a series of automatic settings of the electronics on which it is possible to intervene during the main phases of an event on the track: qualifying, race, entry into the pit lane. In case of difficulty during the race, for example, there are reset systems that are activated via the steering wheel controls.

“We happened to have some problems with the brake-by-wire system – tells Miguel Molinawhich shares the cockpit of the number 50 499P with Anthony Fire And Nicklas Nielsen –. Thanks to the instructions received via radio from the engineers, we intervened directly via the steering wheel to carry out the necessary repairs, without going back to the garage, thus saving precious time”.

Post-race analysis

Any inconvenience that may occur is analyzed upon returning to the Prancing Horse headquarters. “We list the problems and divide them into three main categories – explains Giuliano Salvi – which concern, respectively, the anomalies that have a profound impact on the performance or can prevent the completion of the race; those that do not cause immediate effects on performance and reliability; and minor anomalies”.

The problems found are processed in order of priority from the first to the third category. Finally, a series of observations are cataloged as precious ideas for planning improvements, in the future, in the subsequent steps and in the evolutions that will concern the car.