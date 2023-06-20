Ferrari always attracts, even when it comes to organizing something on a weekday in mid-June, where someone has already taken vacation by moving to their holiday resorts.

In Maranello, the Prancing Horse wanted to celebrate the great success achieved at the 24h of Le Mans just over a week ago with a parade of the 499Ps along the streets of the Emilian village, which was also attended by Motorsport.com.

The day started very well, with a warm sun that lit up and warmed up the environment right from the morning. The event was scheduled for 11.30, but already a couple of hours earlier some fans had taken their place along the sidewalk surrounding the ‘Il Cavallino’ restaurant, right in front of the entrance to the headquarters in Via Abetone Inferiore 4 .

Ferrari 499P Maranello Parade Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

As the minutes passed, young, old and young people multiplied, with the Municipal Police and the security service having their work cut out in containing the crowd, ever more eager to approach the gates when the road was not yet been closed to traffic.

Meanwhile, the crews of the two 499Ps taking part in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship have gathered in the reception room, starting to shoot the first video interviews and signing the Ferrari 499P flag that one of the employees brought them.

At around 11;10 the winning Hypercar #51 on the Circuit de la Sarthe, still in its original guise – therefore with all the bodywork dirty at the end of the French ‘effort’ – was brought under the arch of the entrance, where it stopped for a few minutes for some customary photos, accompanied by a long applause from those present.

Ferrari 499P Maranello Parade Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

Shortly after, here was the highlight of the day: Alessandro Pier Guidi climbed into the cockpit of the #51 and roared out, with Antonio Giovinazzi and James Calado sitting on the sides holding the Ferrari and checkered flags respectively, replicating what is happened shortly after 16.00 on Sunday 11 June, when the Piedmontese had triumphantly crossed the finish line of the Sarthe awaited by his companions.

Behind them, here is the #50 driven by Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen and Antonio Fuoco, in the Top5 at Le Mans after a difficult and comeback race, but capable of putting his name on the Hyperpole with the Calabrian at the wheel.

The two Reds, escorted by police motorbikes, rode around the streets of Maranello receiving the well-deserved homage of fans and enthusiasts, then returned inside the company where the #51 was taken to the square in front of the Centro Stile building. stormed by a flood of employees with eyes that twinkle.

Ferrari 499P Maranello Parade Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

All six drivers then signed autographs on the celebratory postcards and took the inevitable selfies with great kindness, still excited by the success achieved, enjoying the crowds in front of the pleased looks of their boss and manager, Antonello Coletta, and of the Engineer Ferdinando Cannizzo.

Furthermore, in the employee canteen, all the Ferrari men were able to taste the menu including the Vittoria dishes, i.e. ravioli, ribs with pink peppercorns and noisette potatoes; since the place is open in time slots for Prancing Horse workers, the crowd in front of the 499P #51 and the Le Mans Centenary Trophy has never subsided, ready with telephones and markers in hand to await the protagonists of this great success which it will remain in the annals of motorsport.

A party for everyone, from fans to insiders, which continues even about ten days before the big event of the 2023 season, ready to stop in Monza in a couple of weeks to carry on other Ferrari-branded dreams with the 499Ps.