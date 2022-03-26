Matteo Cressoni started his second season in the FIA ​​WEC at the 1000 Miglia di Sebring.

The Mantuan driver made his debut as a young man on karts and then moved on to Formula 3, which he won in 2004 with Team Ombra Racing.

The rest of the curriculum is clear: he is one of the leading experts in the GT world, including the Italian Championship, GT Open, Asian Le Mans Series and of course World Endurance.

After the US race, Motorsport.com was able to exchange their first impressions of the start of the season with the standard bearer of Iron Lynx, who shared the Ferrari 488 # 60 with Giancarlo Fisichella and Claudio Schiavoni, finishing 8th in the LMGTE AM class.

# 60 Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Claudio Schiavoni, Matteo Cressoni, Giancarlo Fisichella Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

You had to start from the bottom at Sebring, so you are already forced to come back right away …

“Yes, since Bronze drivers always do Qualifying, it can happen. Schiavoni found himself in trouble, despite being an experienced driver, but he is improving. It must be considered that for him it was a debut, the only Bronze present on the track without experience at Sebring ”.

How did the rest of the race go?

“It was a comeback, we had a good pace and there were the conditions to do well. We had a good strategy that would have brought us to a good position.”

At some point the first red flag arrived …

“Yes, by the way, I was in the car and we had climbed back to eighth position, but we had already taken the ones in front of us. When this happens, the pace breaks a bit and you have to start over.”

In the end, points arrived, are you thirsty satisfied?

“We are happy with this, bringing home points is always important, for the team, for us and for the standings. The guys on the team did a great job, also considering that it was the first time we managed everything by ourselves. last year they were supported by AF Corse “.

Now how will your season continue?

“The main commitment of the WEC, the next race will be the 6h of Spa-Francorchamps on May 7. I am very happy to be back with Iron Lynx, they have grown a lot and it is a very professional team. I will return to Le Mans, obviously the race which is worth a season. Among other things, one or two more cars could arrive, having earned a place with the invitations “.

Do you also have other plans?

“I will do the ELMS with Schiavoni and Davide Rigon, in addition to this I will also be in the Italian GT Championship, we are defining the details and soon I will announce the program”.