Corvette Racing starts off on the right foot in the 2023 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, immediately achieving success at the 1000 Miles of Sebring.

After being third force in LMGTE PRO in 2022, the C8.R dropped down to the AM category for the final year of these GTE spec cars and triumph came home courtesy of the extraordinary trio of Nicky Catsburg, Ben.. .Keep reading

#WEC #CorvetteKeating #prophets #home #mistakes