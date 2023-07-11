The Corvette closed the games early and mathematically graduated Champion of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship for the LMGTE AM Class.

A fourth place at the 6h of Monza was enough for Nicky Catsburg, Ben Keating and Nico Varrone to give themselves the drivers’ title at the wheel of the C8.R #33 and the one reserved for the team.

Although in Brianza the trio was not on the podium for the first time, after the victories obtained in Sebring, Portimão and Le Mans, and the second place in Spa-Francorchamps, there were just a few points missing for a crew that gave clearly a sign of being the best in every respect.

The Corvette, while playing alone against Ferrari, Porsche and Aston Martin, appeared very fast and its lightning conductors. Keating is an extra-luxury Bronze and he doesn’t only prove it today, having already won the category and often being the protagonist in LMP2 in IMSA.

Catsburg needs no introduction, being one of the most experienced, quality and quantity GT drivers on the scene, while Varrone was this season’s bet and the very young Argentinian has a very promising future ahead of him.

#33 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R: Ben Keating, Nicolas Varrone, Nicky Catsburg Photo by: Paul Belletti

“I’ve said it over and over again, but in this championship and in each of the five races held it’s been a real team performance. You win and you lose as a team, but we’ve also been lucky in many moments; a magical season” , underlines Keating smiling when he takes his seat at the press conference.

“Everyone kept saying we had to finish first or second to win the championship. I kept saying it was more important to understand where the Iron Dames and the #25 Aston Martin were, and get a good finish; we were racing to finish as fast as possible. as high as possible”.

“We had a great race in Monza, I keep joking that having finished fourth we lost 10Kg of ballast for the next round! Now we can really start pushing hard because we don’t have to be conservative! I’m really proud of all the Corvette Racing team members.”

Catsburg adds: “Honestly, this season has been one of the best for me in motorsport. It’s been very good from the start, very smooth and without too much pressure. Somehow the results just kept coming. I can’t deny that We have a great car, a great team and a fantastic line-up.”

“But we still had to prove it and I think we did it very well. Today I feel we should have been on the podium. We were a bit unlucky with some Safety Car situations, but we did well. It’s very nice to be able to call myself World Champion I think I’ve won it before with a team, but not as a driver. So I’m really, really happy!”

Varro was also very excited, his eyes shining in disbelief: “This means a lot. It’s a strange feeling at the moment, but it means a lot. To say that we are World Champions is incredible. I’ve been working for this since I was 8 and I started riding karts. I didn’t imagine it would arrive so soon”.

“As Ben said, it’s been a team effort all season. We’ve all done a great job – the three of us as teammates, the engineers and the pit crew have been fantastic. We’ve done a fantastic job. A We weren’t in the running for the win at Monza and we didn’t make it, but finishing fourth and taking the title already with two races to go is simply fantastic.”

#33 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R: Ben Keating, Nicolas Varrone, Nicky Catsburg Photo by: Paul Belletti

Mark Stielow, Director of Chevrolet Motorsports Competition Engineering, exults: “Congratulations to Ben Keating, Nicky Catsburg and Nico Varrone on their first-year title for Corvette Racing in the GTE AM class of the WEC. It hasn’t been easy, despite the results of this season”.

“The strategy and operations by the entire Corvette Racing team, drivers and engineers have been excellent throughout the season. It was a deep and competitive Class and we are grateful to Corvette Racing for having achieved it. This gives us a big push ahead of the end of the season and into 2024 when the Corvette Z06 GT3.R customer program arrives in the WEC.”

Laura Wontrop Klauser, GM Head of Sportscars, was also happy: “That’s great! Last year the Corvette Racing team entered the WEC full-time to learn and achieved great success. We had a lot of fun and this year we had the opportunity, with Ben, Nicky and Nico, to have a Corvette in the GTE AM class.This group could not say no!To be able to become Champions and win the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the last year of GTE and with the C8. R is a dream come true.”