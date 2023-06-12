Ferrari takes its first victory in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and does so in the most important race of the year, the 24h of Le Mans, 50 years after its last appearance on the Circuit de la Sarthe and 58 since its last success in France.

Numbers that speak volumes about the goodness of the 499P project, seen in action for the first time not even 365 days ago and today achieving a historic result that for the continuation of the 2023 season makes everyone radiant and confident.

When you are in Ferrari it is well known that you should always aim for the first step of the podium, but each stage must be tackled calmly and without being in a hurry, then eventually the bar is raised, as Antonello Coletta, head of GT Sports Activities, is keen to underline and Corse Clienti of Maranello.

“I think coming back here after 50 years and winning is the most important result for Ferrari, clearly for us it’s an incredible satisfaction and also a surprise. And I would like to remind you that a year ago this car didn’t even exist, it was just on a sheet of paper, and today we celebrate the victory”, said Coletta in the post-Le Mans press conference attended by Motorsport.com.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

What were the stages to succeed in this enterprise?

“Our project started two years ago, normally when you start you have to start from the working group, design the car and the first parts and models. After a year we saw the first drawings of the car and at the beginning of 2022 we went for the first time in the wind tunnel with the model. In July the first test was organized at Fiorano and then all those that followed whenever we were free. Basically we went to test twice a month until December, when we homologated the cars. The last two tests were done in Sebring at the beginning of the year, in view of the debut in the championship”.

Debut against well-prepared rivals…

“Time was very little and others had the opportunity to organize many more tests than us. I would like to remind you that while we were designing the 499P, others were already racing. This is why I repeat that the result fills us with pride and is well deserved”.

How did you set up the strategy and how much did the pressure from the #50 affect Toyota’s performance?

“During the race the strategy changes continuously, from lap to lap and from stint to stint. The battle with Toyota was very intense, when the second car found itself behind the #8 it was obvious that it had to put pressure on it a bit. I want to remind you that we had 1′ on the GR010s and then the Safety Car changed everything, so we had to start from zero. During the night the gap was very important, so I think the win is well deserved”.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

When were you sure you could win?

“Only when the #51 was able to restart after the last pit stop, and there was half an hour to go! Before we were honestly not very relaxed, even though the lead over Toyota was quite large”.

You are a new and young team, yet you have already won the most important race…

“We are proud of all the people involved in the project, from the team to the drivers. Probably the most important point is having created a very professional working group in a friendly environment. Working together for years in GT, I think it was normal to have to hire people with other skills because a Hypercar is much more complicated, but I think our group, between teams and drivers, was the basis for building the victory. Without them we wouldn’t have had the car to celebrate today”.

Do you think this victory came earlier than planned?

“As for the times, we started quite late, first with the 296 GT3 and then with the 499P. Perhaps the opposite would have been better, but at the time we hadn’t yet approved the Hypercar project. Clearly the primary objective is always to win, but frankly without the presumption of doing it at Le Mans. But you always need respect for your opponents and the awareness that they’re not there to make up the numbers. Toyota has been in the WEC for years and years, the others started before us.”

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

In fact, you have always preached calm and humility…

“The idea was to start and make a good impression. Pole Position arrived at Spa, they took it away from us due to an absurd rule, a few mistakes were made in the race, but what remained is that we were competitive We came to Le Mans equipped, building on previous mistakes and continuing to develop the car without stopping.”

It’s a real team win…

“The winning key is the group, which invents one every day! First of all we are friends and then we work, a non-trivial aspect. This ensures that the project never stops growing, everyone continues to work, from the engineers to those in the sales department to support the project and those in charge of the sporting aspects. Everyone works on the same side, there are no jealousies or positions taken in one direction or the other”.

The winners of the 24H of Le Mans #51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: Marc Fleury

Unity is strength…

“This is how the results arrive, I really believe in the stability of the group and in respecting people when they work, and that is already the so-called first tenth earned. When there is a problem, we all look for a solution together and we don’t get discouraged. In this way it’s easier to forge ahead, and here came the most beautiful victory.”

Having won the 24h of Le Mans, what is your next goal?

“We won the 24h of Le Mans after finishing on the podium in the previous races. All the other manufacturers are competitive and can be fast at various times, as demonstrated during the 24h. I’m sure the next races will be just as tough, we need to learn from every circuit. The 499P is still young and requires experience, but for the rest now we can have another dream. The 24h is a WEC race and we won it, so why not win the title too?”