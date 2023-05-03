The FIA ​​has finally given an answer after the increasingly insistent and angry criticisms leveled by the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship paddock regarding the decision to ban the pre-heating of tires for the 2023 season.

Since the first race held at Sebring, the novelty has put several protagonists of the top endurance series in difficulty, forced to enter the track with cold tires as they cannot use tyrewarmers or ovens for their Michelin (Hypercar and LMGTE AM classes) or Goodyear (LMP2) .

As Motorsport.com had amply illustrated in an in-depth analysis after the Portimao race held in mid-April, the problem had been encountered by everyone and not just by less experienced drivers such as those with a Bronze license.

At Spa-Francorchamps the problems multiplied as the temperatures never reached more than about 15°C and even in the race the weather conditions worsened, with rain and humidity at the start of the 6h and cold wind (8-10 °C).

This caused several spins and moments of danger, but the most resounding was certainly the accident suffered by Antonio Fuoco, who crashed as soon as he came out of the pits with his Ferrari 499P, inevitably unleashing the wrath of the Maranello GT Sports Activities Manager. , Antonello Coletta, who thundered after the race also in view of what could happen at the 24h of Le Mans.

To this must also be added the outburst of Kamui Kobayashi which took place the day before, when Brendon Hartley lost his Toyota in the same way as he was preparing to launch himself to make his fastest qualifying laps at the beginning of the session.

#50 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco Photo by: Eurosport

Marek Nawarecki, FIA Director of circuit racing, underlined the position of the International Federation underlining the environmental importance of this innovation.

“Removing the pre-heating of the tires was a much-needed move from a sustainability point of view and one that the FIA’s Endurance Commission has endorsed as a long-term route from a tire point of view,” comments Nawarecki.

“It is important to remember that for a number of years now there have been various motorsport championships around the world, including endurance series, which no longer use methods for heating tyres.”

In addition to the aforementioned episodes of Fuoco and Hartley, James Calado also had an accident with cold tires at Sebring destroying his 499P, while a flood of LMGTE AM Class competitors – mostly Bronze – ran into pirouettes and off the track for the same reason.

All situations which in fact caused not only potential dangers on the track, but also damage and repairs (and consequently expenses) for the teams involved, such as the one that occurred in Free Practice 2 at Spa between Diego Alessi and Thomas Flohr, when the Roman found in front of the Swiss who proceeded very slowly and cautiously to the Raidillon out of the pits, without being able to avoid the impact.

Not to mention that someone didn’t even manage to race, as in the case of PJ Hyett, betrayed in qualifying and crashed into the wall with Project 1-AO withdrawing his Porsche from the Belgian race.

These are just a few examples and the list could actually increase, but Nawarecki and partners remain adamant for now and don’t want to hear reasons or excuses.

“The nature of every incident is different and each case will need to be analyzed before reaching any conclusions.”

For now, therefore, there doesn’t seem to be any glimmer of an about-face, even if only for the 24h of Le Mans, which notoriously takes place in an environment that is not exactly hot and also with the additional risks that the night poses.