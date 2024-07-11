Christian Ried will return to his helmet and overalls for the 6 Hours of Sao Paulo, the fifth event of the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship season.

After choosing to take on the role of Team Principal only, the Proton Competition boss will take over the #88 Ford Mustang at Interlagos in place of Giorgio Roda.

The Italian driver, who had already defended the colours of the German team last Sunday in Imola for the Italian stage of the ELMS, will not travel to Brazil, but the reason for his absence has not been communicated.

As a Bronze-licensed driver, Ried was therefore in the position of being the only driver in South America ready to take the wheel of the black and gold Mustang and share it with regulars Dennis Olsen and Mikkel Pedersen.

#77 Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche 911 RSR – 19: Christian Ried Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

“I am looking forward to replacing Giorgio in Sao Paulo, but I want to point out that it will only be a one-off outing,” the German underlines.

“The races at Spa and Le Mans have shown that we are capable of making up ground on our strongest rivals.”

“And not just in LMGT3, where we scored our first podium with the Mustang GT3 alongside our new partner Ford.”

“We are also seeing nice growth in the Hypercar class, so in the second half of the season it becomes a realistic goal for our Porsche 963 to achieve one or two top results.”