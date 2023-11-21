Ryan Briscoe believes smaller manufacturers like Vanwall can still compete against the giants of the FIA ​​WEC and achieve success.

The World Championship is seeing an unprecedented level of brand involvement in the Hypercar Class, with five automakers set to participate in the 2023 season and a further three set to enter the category next year.

Independent teams such as Glickenhaus and Vanwall have struggled to be competitive against increasing competition from their more affluent rivals, with fifth place from first at the 24 Hours of Le Mans being the only time a private car placed in the top five this year.

But Briscoe, who contested six races for Glickenhaus between 2021 and 2023 and also drove for Vanwall at the finale in Bahrain, believes the gap between the top half of the grid and the second can be closed.

According to him, the Balance of Performance system, designed to put all Hypercar teams in the same performance window, can give privateers a real chance to compete with the greats of endurance racing.

“It’s difficult for a privateer, but at the same time there is always an opportunity because we are racing in a Class that is limited in performance,” the Daytona winner told Motorsport.com.

“There’s the BoP. You have to fit within a window regarding downforce and power output. So, even with all the money in the world, you can’t develop a car with double the downforce because you’re not allowed to do so. Maybe you can optimize your position in the window and in all conditions to always be present.”

“Even for private teams, who have a much smaller budget, it’s possible to always be close and try. And if you can build a reliable car… who wouldn’t want to see a small team win?”

“From the first impressions I got when talking to Vanwall boss Colin Kolles, this is their goal: they are here to win. Their plans are long-term and he wants to be long-term and win races. I don’t think it’s impossible.”

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images #4 Floyd Vanwall Racing Team Vanwall Vandervell 680: Esteban Guerrieri, Tristan Vautier, Ryan Briscoe

The arrival of major manufacturers has threatened the future of independent teams in the WEC premier class due to the limited number of places available on the grid.

Glickenhaus decided to leave the championship after three seasons, failing to secure the sponsorship needed to upgrade his 007 LMH, while Vanwall’s entry in 2024 may depend on Ferrari’s plans for a third car run by a customer team.

But Gabriel Aubry, who has tested Isotta Fraschini’s Tipo 6 Competizione LMH and is expected to race for the team next year, does not believe the Hypercar will become the domain of the big manufacturers.

When asked by Motorsport.com whether the championship should reserve some entries for private or independent teams, the Frenchman responded as follows: “I believe that by nature we will have some places for privateers, because the manufacturers cannot come and take everything.

“Maybe it will happen for two or three years, but I don’t think it’s sustainable at all. We have survived in this championship with privateers since the 1960s, so it means it’s natural. We are part of this championship and we will continue to be part of it.”

Aubry highlighted the importance of independent teams in the WEC, including those competing in the championship with customer cars.

“Private individuals have also been part of the history of Le Mans. We’ve seen how many private Porsches have won it. It’s part of Le Mans and what makes it so unique. There are David and Goliath battles. I’ll be very happy that the situation stays like this and keeps the history of Le Mans so unique.”